Suns vs Clippers Game 2 prediction, odds, spread, line, over / under, betting info for Game 2

Suns vs Clippers Game 2 prediction, odds, spread, line, over / under, betting info for the Western Conference Finals on June 22nd.

If Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals proved anything, it is that it is going to be one heck of a series.

The Phoenix Suns fended off a late comeback attempt by the Los Angeles Clippers to win 120-114. Suns guard Devin Booker led the way by recording his first career triple-double after tallying 40 points (15-of-29 from field), 13 rebounds and 11 assists. They even got the win without guard Chris Paul, who is currently in the league’s health and safety protocols.

As for the Clippers, they were missing a star of their own in Kawhi Leonard, who is out indefinitely with a sprained right knee. Even so, Paul George stepped up in his absence in Game 1, where he posted 34 points (10-for-26 from field, 7-for-15 from three-point line), five assists and four rebounds.

All odds are according to WynnBet.

Suns vs Clippers Game 2 Info

Here is all you need to know about Game 2 between the Suns and Clippers, including what time tipoff is and where you can watch the conference.

Date: Tuesday, June 22

Start Time: 9:00 pm ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Suns vs Clippers Game 2 Spread & Odds

If you are looking to place a bet on Suns vs. Clippers Game 2, here is the latest odds and spread:

Line: Clippers + 6 / Suns -6

Money Line: Clippers + 200 / Suns -250

Over / Under: 224

Suns vs Clippers Game 2 Prediction & Pick

While Chris Paul’s status is still worth keeping an eye, the Suns still performed admirably without him available. If Game 1 taught us anything, it is that you simply cannot bet against Devin Booker and the Suns.

But, the Clippers have proven that they can not be counted out in the postseason. Let’s not forget that they have overcome 0-2 deficits in the first two rounds and ultimately won. Paul George is motivated to prove his doubters wrong, and he has done so at numerous times this offseason. Plus, the Clippers will be motivated to get their first Western Conference Finals win in franchise history.

Much like we said in Game 1, take the Suns money line and lay the points against the spread.