Suns vs Bucks: when is the ‘game 5’ of the NBA Finals played?

Hours: What time to see the Suns – Bucks?

Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee bucks They will face each other on the day of this July 17 in the fifth meeting of the NBA Finals 2021. The match will start at 3:00 hours and it will be played in the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix (United States).

Television: How to watch the Suns – Bucks on TV and online?

Movistar + will issue the Suns vs Bucks live with the narration of your regular commentators. It will be possible to follow live the meeting, which begins at 3:00 hours, via #Come on (dial 8).

Suns – Bucks, live online at AS.com

In AS you can also follow the Suns vs Bucks. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the images most shocking of the meeting and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle nothing more to conclude.