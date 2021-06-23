Suns take 2-0 lead after winning basket by Ayton

06/23/2021 at 7:08 AM CEST

The Bahamian pivot Deandre ayton he crushed a ball overhead that was put by power forward Jae Crowder with 7 tenths of a second to go to end regulation time and scored the basket that he gave this Tuesday to the Phoenix suns a thrilling 104-103 win over Los Angeles Clippers in the second game of the Western Conference finals. The Suns trailed by one with 0.9 seconds left when Crowder threw a high pass on an out-of-bounds play at the baseline. Ayton beat his marker, the Croatian center Ivica Zubac of the Clippers, and scored the winning basket to the delirium of the Suns fans who filled the stands of the field.

The referees spent about a minute reviewing the play before ruling that the basket was good. The Clippers couldn’t make the last shot to the field in the remaining seven tenths of a second.

The Suns now have a 2-0 series lead that the best of seven is disputed and that moves the headquarters to Los Angeles, to the Staples Center, where the third will be played on Thursday night. The Clippers will fight a 2-0 deficit for the third time in these playoffs after coming back to beat the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz in the first two playoff rounds.