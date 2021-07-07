Suns return to the NBA Finals on fire

PHOENIX.

At its premiere in a NBA Finals at 36 years old, Chris Paul commanded this Tuesday with 32 points a wide victory of the Phoenix Suns 118-105 against the Milwaukee Bucks, with which they took a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Bucks were able to recover their star Giannis Antetokounmpo (20 points), last minute doubt due to his knee injury, but they were surpassed by the recital of the two leaders of the Suns, Chris Paul (32 points and 9 assists) and Devin Booker (27 and 6).

Phoenix, what has not competed in a Finals since 1993, he will try to get a second victory on his court next Thursday in his bid to win his first NBA ring.

Chris paul, one of the best players in history who had not played a Finals, He jumped onto the court determined to take advantage of the moment he had been waiting for for 16 seasons.

The The experience and coolness of the point guard were decisive in the start of a tie in which only one of its participants, Jae Crowder (Suns), had played a Finals match before.

Former Clippers and Rockets base became the third player at least 36 years old to reach 30 points in a Finals game, after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Tim Duncan.

