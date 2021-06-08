Suns rally and hit first against Nuggets

Victory of Phoenix suns in view of Denver nuggets 122-105 in the first game of the Western Conference semifinal tie. The Arizona team struck first thanks to a 16-0 final quarter when the duel had become very difficult. A good defense over Nikola Jokic, which was failed in the hot moments of the duel, was key to the final victory of Monty Williams’ men.

The best news for the Suns, beyond the win, is that Chris paul He seems fully recovered from the shoulder problems he suffered during the Los Angeles Lakers tie. The star point guard of the Arizonans finished the duel with 21 points and 11 assists and was key in the final minutes for the victory of his team.

The top scorer for Phoenix was Mikal Bridges with 23 points. Deandre Ayton added 20 points and 10 rebounds and Devin Booker he added 21 units and 8 assists. Jae Crowder stayed at 14 points and from the bench Torrey Craig contributed 9.

For the Nuggets, who fell apart at the end of the third quarter, Nikola Jokic finished with 22 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists. It was not good in the second half. Aaron Gordon stayed at 18 points, Michael Porter Jr. left until 15 and Facundo Campazzo he added 14 points and 6 assists.

– @ CP3 guides the @Suns to victory in Game 1 with 21 PTS (14 on 6-6 FGM in 4th) and 11 AST! #ThatsGame #NBAPlayoffs Game 2: Wednesday at 9:30 pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/AQLvyM48oe – NBA (@NBA) June 8, 2021

Despite Denver’s clear defeat at the end, the tie is expected to be tied until the end. The Nuggets showed for much of the game that they had enough arsenal to hurt the Suns and only Jokic’s lack of success at the end made the duel slip away with some clarity.