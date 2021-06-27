Suns one win from NBA Finals after beating Clippers

06/27/2021 at 6:35 AM CEST

.

Hispanic guard Devin Booker scored 25 points as leading scorer for the Phoenix Suns that this Saturday they beat the Los Angeles Clippers 80-84 away from home in the fourth game of the Western Conference finals that dominate the best of seven 3-1.

Along with Bookers, Jamaican center Deandre Ayton was also decisive in the inside game with a double-double of 19 points, 22 rebounds and three assists.

While point guard Chris Paul brought in another 18, including the two personnel shots he scored with 1.3 seconds to go by the end of regulation time that ensured the Suns victory.

The Suns are leading 3-1 and are just one win away from returning to the NBA Finals, something they have not achieved since the 1993 season when they faced the Chicago Bulls and lost them 4-2 at best of seven.

Booker gets another TOUGH one to go over the strong contest. 🔥 @ Suns 29 @ LAClippers 20 End of 1Q .. #NBAPlayoffs on ESPN pic.twitter.com/ce6uceL9bh – NBA (@NBA) June 27, 2021

Game 5 will be played next Monday in Phoenix, where the Suns can close out the series.

Forward Paul George scored 23 points as the Clippers’ leading scorer and point guard Reggie Jackson reached 20, but neither was inspired by shooting from outside the perimeter.

The Clippers as a team had just 33 percent shooting from the field and 16 percent (5-31) from 3-pointers.

George missed 8 of 9 attempts and Jackson 7 of 9 and French forward Nicolas Batum, who came out of reserve, made just one of four attempts from outside the perimeter.

The star forward Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard missed the fourth straight game not being recovered from a knee injury that he has dragged since the tie began.