Suns: Odds estimate a new victory for Milwaukee

07/13/2021 at 7:04 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

The finals of the NBA continue as exciting as ever and, after the Bucks were able to impose on the Suns to prevent a lapidary 3-0, the fourth game is called to repeat the same dynamic. In this sense, the locality has been shown as a variable of undeniable impact for the teams, being that, at the moment, none has expired as a visitor.

However, as far as Milwaukee refers, the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the fundamental key. With 41 points, 6 assists and 13 rebounds, added to the 21 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds of Jrue Holiday, Wisconsin’s third game took shape until its imposition, nullifying the still remarkable performances of players such as Chris paul Y Deandre ayton.

In this way, bookmakers pay the Bucks win at 1.5, while the victory of the Suns is quoted at 2.5 euros. The conqueror, however, will not be determined until tomorrow, Wednesday July 14, which is the day designated to experience one more episode of the magnificent series between Milwaukee Y Phoenix.