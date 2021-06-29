Suns manager sends wild message to Devin Booker and the rest of the team

The coach of the Phoenix Suns, Monty williams sent a very spicy message to Chris Paul and Devin Booker after game number 4 of the conference final series in the NBA.

Supposedly the last game in the series of Playoffs of the NBA is the hardest to win, that proved to be true again, as the Phoenix suns they couldn’t beat the Clippers last Monday night in the NBA.

The Suns It looked like they weren’t going to let the Clippers win one more game, but they got away with a convincing 1116-102 victory. After the loss, the Suns coach, Monty williamsHe simply pointed out his problem, calling his slow start “unacceptable.”

Here the data:

Monty williams said the start of the Suns game was unacceptable. He said it’s pretty obvious that the Suns can’t play with a “naive mindset.”