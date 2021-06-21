Suns hit first in Western Conference final

THE ANGELS.

With 40 points from Devin Booker, The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 on Sunday in the first game of the NBA Western Conference final.

Devin Booker, who is shining in his first playoffs, raised his level even further with the first triple-double of his career with 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

The All-Star Escort He was the winner of a fast-paced duel with the Clippers’ figure, Paul George, which finished with 34 points and 7 triples.

The Suns, second best team in the Western regular season, took advantage of the field advantage to lead 1-0 in the series and gain time while recovering their leader, the veteran Chris paul, low for the protocols against the coronavirus.

The Clippers, meanwhile, They arrived at the game just 36 hours after closing their tie against the Utah Jazz (4-2) and without his star, Kawhi Leonard, of whom it is unknown if he will be recovered from his knee sprain for this series.

The second game of the series will be played on Tuesday back on the Suns court.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.