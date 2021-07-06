Suns favorable over Bucks based on NBA Finals opener odds

07/06/2021 at 6:49 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Today, one more chapter will add to the long and rich history of the NBA. However, transcending any forecast and surprising both outsiders and acquaintances, Phoenix suns Y Milwaukee bucks they will be the deserved and unexpected protagonists of the final of the competition, who will face each other in a matter of hours in order to play the first match.

A) Yes, bookmakers pay the Arizona win at 1.36 euros, while they quote the conquest of the Wisconsin at 3.0. This, it should be noted, part of the recent performance of the premises –who have won in 11 of their last 13 matches played– and the recent difficulties of the Bucks as a visitor –have lost in 4 of their last 7 games played-, so the projection opts towards the former.

Even as far as their direct confrontations are concerned, Phoenix has outscored Milwaukee 4 of the 5 closest times in time. Adding such statistics to that Giannis Antetokounmpo, pillar of Bucks, continues to be a doubt for the game after his injury already prevented him from being part of the squad in his last two appearances, the partiality of the balance makes more sense, although the possibility of experiencing a surprise will always be present in the NBA.