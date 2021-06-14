Suns eliminate Nuggets

06/14/2021 at 6:33 AM CEST

The Phoenix Suns eliminated the Nuggets after winning 118-125 in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals on a night when, once again, the impeccable performance of George Paul and Devin Booker frustrated Nikola Jokic, who was sent off the court after slapping Cameron Payne.

The Suns proved once again that they are a complete team that plays absolute basketball both in defense and attack, which has allowed them to sweep the Nuggets of the season MVP, Nikola Jokic, with a resounding 4-0.

Jokic, the star of the Nuggets, had to leave the court with 3.52 minutes remaining in the third quarter when the umpires ruled eThe violent slap that struck Payne as a flagrant foul two.

Although Jokic cleanly snatched the ball from Payne’s hands, the Serbian power forward’s arm struck the Suns point guard’s face, prompting the referees to decide that the contact had been unnecessary and excessive, prompting his immediate expulsion.

Following the slap, and with Payne dramatically sprawled on the ground, Booker faced Jokic. The two players had to be separated by their teammates amid the deafening din of the 18,290 spectators who attended the Ball Arena in Denver. Booker earned a technique.

#NBAxESPN Sparks between Devin Booker and Nikola Jokic! The MVP and an unnecessary entry. pic.twitter.com/U0RVS1brFp – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) June 14, 2021

Jokic’s action was a clear response of frustration when he understood that the referees had not whistled in his favor a personal one in the immediately previous play in which he missed a shot under the ring of the Suns and when the Phoenix, for the umpteenth time, they had moved away on the scoreboard after a comeback by the Nuggets.

When Jokic went to the locker room, he was the top scorer on his team, with 22 points, as well as the top rebounder, with 11. The scoreboard was 75-83 in favor of the Suns.

And although immediately after Jokic’s departure, the Suns scored a 3-10 run, which increased the difference to 15 points in favor of Phoenix, 78-93, the Nuggets were able to make up some of the lost ground.

The Nuggets were four points behind the Suns with 8 minutes remaining in the game, 97-101. But as in all the previous occasions in which the Denver team closed in on the scoreboard, Paul and Booker hit the gas and put the ground through.

Paul finished the match with 37 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals while Booker made 34 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal.

In the Nuggets, the leading scorer was guard Will Barton, with 25 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, followed by Jokic, with 22 points and Michael Porter Jr., with 20 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals. and a plug.

The Argentine base Facundo Campazzo He started the game from the Nuggets bench but became a shock to his team in the 21.37 minutes he was on the court and achieved 14 points (4 of 7 3-pointers attempted) and 2 assists.

Campazzo was the only one who could unbalance Paul, who was kicked off with a technical foul with 7.41 minutes to go with his incessant and provocative style.

But everything Nuggets coach Michael Malone tried Sunday night was once again to no avail to stop the Paul-Booker duo and the strategy of Phoenix “coach” Monty Williams.

The Nuggets were only ahead on the scoreboard for the first 46 seconds of the game. After the initial 2-0, the Suns controlled until the end a game in which they got 16 points up on the scoreboard.

The closest the Nuggets came to tying the game was early in the third quarter, shortly before Jokic was ejected from the game, when Denver’s team went 8-2 to 2 points, 63-65.

But Paul and Booker thwarted the reaction of the Nuggets as well as Jokic himself.

The Suns will now play the final of the Western Conference to the winner of the series they dispute Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz.