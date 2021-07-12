Suns coach judged the referees present for the third game

Coach of Phoenix suns criticized the referees after the third game between Milwaukee Bucks and Suns in the endings of the NBA.
The coach of the Phoenix suns, Monty Williams, let it be known that he was upset by the bad refereeing of the referees in game number 3 of the endings of the NBA, after Sunday’s 120-100 loss in Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks.
“I’m not going to start complaining publicly about fouls, but in total we had 16 free throws and only one of them had 17, Williams told reporters after the game.
Suns coach Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton’s foul trouble, and the free-throw discrepancy between the Suns and the Bucks pic.twitter.com/ausWiegG0h
– Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 12, 2021
Possibly the NBA I fined Williams for these comments, as it is prohibited by the league to openly criticize umpires.