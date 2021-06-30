Suns coach angry at Patrick Beverley for foul foul on Chris Paul

The manager of the team of the Phoenix suns, it’s found annoyed for the dirty lack that he gave Patrick Beverley to Chris paul in game number 5 of the series in the NBA.

Patrick Beverley has made life hell for Suns players Booker and Paul since he was added to the Clippers starting five in the NBA.

Beverley has faced Booker for 23 minutes in this series, leaving him to score just 22 points on 6- of 21 shots in the first 5 games in the series. NBA. Beverley He has also defended Chris paul for just under four minutes, keeping him three points on 0-for-2 shots.

Here’s the message from the Suns manager:

“When a guy does that kind of thing constantly, what do you say as a coach? I can call the league, I can speak to the officers. It does nothing until something is done about it. Those kinds of plays are dangerous. ” Monty Williams on Patrick Beverley’s blatant 1 at CP3.