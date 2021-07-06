Suns – Bucks: the six keys to the NBA Finals

Long wait until today. Half a century for the Milwaukee Bucks, 28 years for the Phoenix Suns. The best league in the world, honoring its idiosyncrasy, will host a final that, basically, ratifies its bases: Any franchise can win the NBA. A competition that does not wait for anyone, but that rewards like few others those who decide to accelerate, who make firm bets or who persist in their multiple attempts. In 2014, the Wisconsin team only had 15 wins in the entire regular season; the Suns, in 2019, 19. If both figures are added, 34, the result would not even mean qualification for the current playoffs. However, tonight, both teams start their dispute for the ring.

In the year of survival, they are the ones who have swam to shore. The injuries, the damn injuries, have also reached them. Surely, at a lower level than his rivals, but that is also part of the sport. The right time and place, but you have to be there. The Suns, in the Orlando bubble, already gave a serious warning, being the only organization with full victories, despite not reaching the final phase; the Bucks, meanwhile, they have been warning for seasons, staying in the previous step to be a true aspirant.

Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers; Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks. Those have been their paths until the long-awaited Finals. The first, the fallen on the road to Phoenix; the second, those who couldn’t keep up with Milwaukee. Monty Williams, among the finalists for Best Coach of the Year, made his bases clear in the regular season and, as if he were still there, has extended them in the postseason. As meritorious as, in many cases, unlikely; without going any further, the main problem of his next rivals in recent years.

The Suns are a team with a certain classic air, driven in that aura by the baton of Chris Paul, one of the best point guards ever; but also because of his appearance, with figures like Deandre Ayton, young, but with an eighties presence, both in his game and in his physique. They have alternatives and use them as the scenario demands. In their part of resilience, necessary for everyone this course, they have endured Paul’s own shoulder problems and, in addition, his absence after entering the Covid protocols. They all arrive, practically, in their best moment. On the opposite front, accordingly, opposite situation. At this hour, all eyes are on Giannis Antetokounmpo and his knee. At the start of the playoffs, Mike Budenholzer already lost Donte DiVincenzo, a starter, but with much less weight than his franchise player. His scheme, much more anarchic and subject to the characteristics of Greek, can vary remarkably according to his final physical state. Surely, the biggest determining factor in the series; but not the only one.

Antetokounmpo’s knee

Budenholzer leaves the door ajar. Neither closes it completely nor does it finish opening it. Surely, in case of not playing today, it will be like that throughout the tie. One more ace to play with: the constant fear of having Giannis in front of him. According to the official report of the franchise, the Greek is doubt for tonight. The technician, at a press conference, just yesterday limited himself to “he had a good day, he is making progress.” His presence or absence changes everything. Also how he arrives if he arrives, as he is a player who depends a lot on his power, one of those who tests his joints in each play. A simple review of the bookmakers shows it: before his injury, the Bucks started as favorites, now the Suns do. The Wisconsin guys are Anteto’s custom-built team. Either starting the plays or receiving inside, its incidence in terms of possessions used is unquestionable: 32% of the plays are catalyzed through it. A lower percentage than last season, showing a greater range of possibilities within the team, but which is still very high.

Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, the components of a big-three that is not called that, but that is very close to the term, perfectly define the importance of their leader. “When Giannis is around, a lot of times we can just give him the ball and let him go to work and let him orchestrate a lot of things. Without him, we have to work more as a group.”, “He continually goes to the basket, being aggressive on both sides of the court. It’s been so long for this team that I felt that losing that would be really difficult for us,” they said, respectively, when asked about the possible loss of Antetokounmpo. In this final phase, the franchise player, before his hyperextension in his left knee, in the fourth game against Atlanta, was averaging 29.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists. A blockbuster that, with Bobby Portis as the starter and an increase in many roles, could be filled in the Eastern Finals; but that can be critical in the Finals. Until the last moment, all eyes will be on Giannis.

Defenses and rhythm: so the same, so different

A similarity, a difference and the same result. Bucks and Suns reach the Finals as the two best defenses in the playoffs, with 105 and 103.3 in ratings respectively. Paradoxically, they do so in two very different ways. Phoenix was the fifth team with the lowest peace, possessions per 48 minutes, in the competition (97.2); Milwaukee, on the other hand, is on the podium in statistics (102.2). A clash of styles, as noted in the previous lines. Whoever sets his pace, will have a lot of cattle. Monty Williams’ men, far from their historic Seven Seconds or Less, are a team that, in a choral way, matures the plays until they find the best possible options. Also, with a relative use of long distance. They finished the league being the team with the most assists per possession (27.4 per 100) and one of the team with the fewest losses (12.7 per each); furthermore, in the playoffs, only (for the current era) they attempt 31.8 triples per game. Those of Budenholzer, on the other hand, are a combination much more given to the clarified ones, to play one against one and, in an emergency, live or die from the triple, another of the key issues of the series.

Percentages: Booker and the Bucks’ perimeter

Devin Booker, by age, still has a lot to prove; but, for benefits, little is left. In this postseason, he has got rid of all negative mantras, of a multitude of comments that, although they enhanced his scoring ability, doubted his potential to go far in the moments of truth. He started the Western Finals with a triple-double for history (40 + 13 + 11) and, to this day, has continued to be one of the great leaders of the team. Between him and Chris Paul, they consume 40% of the Suns’ pitches. In principle, in very good hands, it is in sight; but Booker’s percentages can be improved. His average is 27 points per game, but with 44.4% from field goals and 34.4% from long distance. You can give more and you know it. Paul, for example, is at a staggering 47% / 40.5% / 90.6%, bordering on the magical 50% / 40% / 90%. On the Bucks’ side, the improvement can come from the perimeter. This year, they depend less on it, but it remains one of their main strengths … or weaknesses. As it is currently being. In regular season, his percentage from triple was at 38.9%; now, by 31.1%. Much margin.

A war in the backcourt … and all over the track



For all the above, the battle in the outer positions can be anthological. Devin and Paul are a constant danger with a repertoire difficult to cover, But up front they will have one of the best perimeter defenders in the league: Jrue Holiday. While it is true that, in many moments of the final phase, his defensive contribution has been irregular (a lot of freedom for Trae Young before the injury, even for Lou Williams in his replacement), the numbers speak for him. In front of the Hawks, in the entirety of the series, He was the Bucks player who allowed a lower percentage of success in the shots he defended (39.7%). He came to give Milwaukee a leap of quality, to put aside the revolutionized mistakes of Eric Bledsoe and provide courage and good decisions in the important moments, and he is doing it. In addition, multiplying his options in attack, something that, surely, was not contemplated up to such dimensions, with 27 and 25 points in the last two games. It will be one of the pieces that will be most weighted in the defensive fight of the series, which concerns much more: Khris Middleton, who not only knows how to explode offensively, Jae Crowder, one of Giannis’ nightmares in last year’s playoffs, the ‘champion’ Torrey Craig, the claimed Deandre Ayton, etc. Too many hands to get stained in the mud.

Brook López, Bobby Portis and their settings

In the paint, obviously, the blows will not be minor. They will depend on the availability of Antetokounmpo, but they will make an appearance in any of the cases. Ayton, like Booker, has also pushed away many of those preconceptions. In his case, possibly, something more deserved. Until now, of course. He has become an excellent defender on the rim and a very confident scorer. His percentage in the defensive rebound is close to 50% and, when attacking, he selects his shots very well, with 70.6% in field shots as a sample. When it’s Dario Saric’s turn, the level difference is noticeable. Deandre, in addition, is a great axis on which to play the pick and roll, precisely one of the weaknesses that the Bucks can have, with Brook López and Bobby Portis, both pristine so far, on the inside. To avoid defensive imbalances, Budenholzer has already opted throughout the playoffs to employ many more changes to defensive systems and will likely be forced to continue to do so. In the regular season, in direct duels, without going any further, it was already seen, with López very well protected in the drop.

Opposite rotations, same resistance?

The Bucks, in their third straight serious assault to glory, are attacking from a new culture. From a small market feeling that wants to opt for the biggest. Portis, defining himself and Milwaukee as a blue-collar, embodies that sentiment to perfection. “We are dogs” are constantly repeated. And that, surely, is what is helping them to survive, and to bite like few others, despite a rotation of very few players. Beyond the starting five, only Pat Connaughton and Bryn Forbes have had a real and constant weight. They are joined by Portis, now among the initials due to the absence of Antetokounmpo. In the case of the Suns, the rotation is expanding, with considerable minutes for up to nine players. A wear that, throughout the series, may end up having an impact. As far as mentality is concerned, with Chris Paul at the helm, it is the same. They don’t call themselves dogs, but they are too. And, like the Bucks, they’re hungry too. The 2020-21 NBA Finals begin.