Suns – Bucks: schedule, TV and how to watch the NBA Finals 2020-21

Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks will meet in the 2020-21 NBA Finals. This morning, at 3:00 a.m., the first assault will take place of a series to the best of seven parties, like in the rest of playoffs. The Arizona team, with Devin Booker or Chris Paul at the helm, returns to the championship fight 28 years later. In Wisconsin, the historic wait has been even longer: since 1974, the franchise has not played a Finals. Almost half a century, but, unlike the Suns, already with a ring in the record. In this first game, the doubt about the physical state of Giannis Antetokounmpo focuses all eyes.

Hours: What time to see the Suns – Bucks?

The opening game of the 2020-21 NBA Finals between Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks will take place at dawn from today, Tuesday, July 6, to tomorrow, Wednesday, July 7, and the ball will start bouncing at 3:00. h (peninsular time). The Talking Stick Resort Arena will be the pavilion that will host the duel, as the Arizona team has the advantage of the field.

Television: How to watch the NBA Finals on TV and online?

Movistar + will broadcast the NBA Finals 2020-21 live with the narration of two of its regular communicators: Guillermo Giménez and Antoni Daimiel … All matches can be followed live at their respective times. The one this morning, at 3:00.

NBA Finals 2020-21, live online on AS.com

