Suns – Bucks, live: NBA Finals, live

The focus is on the health of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the great unknown seeing that Chris Paul’s physical problems have disappeared in the Suns, Devin Booker is on top and there are no more setbacks. The Bucks’ options go through the Greek star despite the fact that they settled the ballot in the conference finals without him, absent in the two decisive victories. Phoenix today opens the can of this series, which will lead to a champion not seen in the last 50 years. It’s time to have fun with an atypical but electric confrontation.