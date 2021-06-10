Suns book review to the beat of a splendid Paul

The sun clears the situation of the conference semifinals. If we put it in the plural, the Nuggets look fried by the rhythm at which they are being taken. It is already a 2-0 and it starts to smell like scorch on Mike Malone’s team even though they are putting in every effort. The dominance of the Suns is, for now, very clear, Chris Paul seems almost fully recovered from the shoulder injury he suffered in the confrontation with the Lakers and the same team that was a roller playing basketball in the regular season is the that has been presented in the decisive phase of the season. At the moment there are no gaps for Phoenix, which sees the ticket closer and closer to be able to win the West.

In the case of the Nuggets, we already saw in the previous series how they were able to overcome an adverse situation. Game 4 against the Blazers was utterly dismal and set off alarms, but then they won the next two and qualified. Here they will have it a little more difficult: they still have to add four. In front of the Suns in their pavilion, 123-98 and giving thanks. The image was very bad. Nikola Jokic debuted his award for the best player in the League being the top scorer but without contributing to the fact that there was an escape route so that his team could dominate any specific facet. Overwhelming those of Monty Williams, especially with the machacón rhythm in the static that is so beautiful to see but so hard it is to suffer.