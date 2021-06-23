Suns beat Clippers with Ayton allie-oop

Victory of Phoenix suns in view of Los Angeles Clippers by 104-103 thanks to an allie-oop between Jae crowder Y Deandre ayton In the last breath of the crash Just before, after a most even duel, Paul george he had missed two free throws that would have sentenced the crash.

There were eight seconds left when Mikal Bridges missed a triple. The clock stopped seven tenths from the end with possession still for the Suns. Then came the decisive play. From the baseline, Jae Crowder motioned for Ayton to move. He received a screen from Devin Booker, got rid of Ivica Zubac’s marking and burst the rim to make it 2-0 in the series.

Chris Paul is expected to return for Game 1 at Staples Center. Nothing is known about the condition of Kawhi Leonard’s knee. Things look very good for the Suns to return to an NBA Finals almost 30 years later (the last, in 1993, when they lost against the Jordan Bulls led by Charles Barkley).

The best of the duel

Cameron Payne was the game’s leading scorer with 29 points (12 of 24 from the field goal). In addition, he contributed 9 assists. Deandre Ayton, the final hero, finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds. Devin Booker, unsuccessful, stayed at 20 points and 5 of 15 in field goals.

On the Clippers, Paul George went up to 26 points, but finished with 5 of 10 on free throws, something that was decisive in the end. Reggie Jackson contributed 19 units. We’ll see what happens in LA. The Angelenos are coming off a 2-0 win against the Jazz, we’ll see if they can do it again.