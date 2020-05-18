NEW YORK – The large number of people outside bars in New York City over the weekend would be a new problem in maintaining the rules of physical distance.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio reiterated in his daily briefings the importance of New Yorkers maintaining physical distance.

However, on Saturday images of large groups of people gathered outside popular bars in Manhattan were revealed, with drinks to go and ignoring the rules of physical distance. The sunny day was a factor that caused New Yorkers to go out after two months in isolation; and in this case there were crowds.

In recent weeks, parks have been photographed with a large number of people, most with masks and respecting physical distance. However, over the weekend, other types of images were shown with crowds of people in dozens of bars, restaurants and sidewalks in areas such as the Upper East Side, where our sister chain NBC New York found a large number of physical distancing violators.

In one case, video was shared of an apparently violent arrest on the Upper East Side, where photographs of various groups of people breaking the rules of physical detachment were seen.

According to a police spokesman, the uniformed officers approached the man, who was creating a riot outside 1633 on Second Avenue, to ask for his identification. This apparently did not follow the request and began to have fighting actions, when one of the officers tried to arrest him, he put up resistance. The man received several fines for having an open alcoholic beverage.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he heard reports of very few problems on New York City’s beaches on Sunday, but “bars are a different matter,” adding that a full police report had not yet been submitted to the mayor.

“The Police Department

is outside, the sheriff’s office will be very carefully monitoring the

Upper East Side in particular, “he added.” We will not tolerate

people congregate. It’s as simple as that”.

In at least one case, a restaurant seemed to let customers sit inside.

“If we have cases where there is no compliance, I want to know about it,” de Blasio said Sunday. “I want any New Yorker who sees a place that allows customers to eat inside to call 311 right away so the inspectors can come right away. There will be serious fines, if we have to close the places, we will.”

As the weekend began, Mayor de Blasio said police would begin limiting access to Central Park’s Sheep Meadow, along with Hudson River Park piers 45 and 46. For this, about 2,300 ambassadors have been deployed and supervisors of social distancing.

In Domino Park, in

Brooklyn, the streets were closed to cars, which gave them

pedestrians additional space to move safely while

have created circles in the park six feet apart to support the

physical distancing.

“People have been home for the past two months, they are tired and want fresh air,” said Brooklyn President Scott Krivisky. “They want to live their life, if they do the right thing, protecting themselves, they are going to have a wonderful time.”

