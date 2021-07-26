Sunny Edwards will make her first IBF World Flyweight defense against Jayson Mama

The British Sunny edwards (16-0, 4 KO), who snatched the IBF world flyweight championship a few months ago from Moruti Mthalane, will defend his prized belt for the first time on his home island.

It will be on September 11, at the Copper Box Arena in London.

His rival, the official candidate of the organization, the Filipino Jayson Mama (16-0, 9 KO), who has a similar professional résumé to that of the champion. In addition, he is 24 years old, one less than the title holder. Both of these factors could make the fight even and attractive to the viewer.

The only differentiating fact could be that Mama has never fought outside of Asia and her previous level of opposition is much lower than what the Londoner has faced.