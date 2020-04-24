The new coronavirus is quickly destroyed by Sun light, according to a study announced by a United States official on Thursday 23. The announcement brings hope that the spread of the virus may slow over the summer. According to the Department of Homeland Security science and technology consultant, William Bryan, government scientists have found that ultraviolet rays have a powerful impact.

“Our most impressive observation to date is the powerful effect that sunlight appears to have on the death of the virus, both on the surface and in the air,” he said during a press conference at the White House. “We saw a similar effect with both temperature and humidity. The increase in one or the other is generally less favorable to the virus. “

On a slide with the summary of the results, Bryan showed that the half-life of the virus – the time needed to cut its quantity in half – was 18 hours when the temperature was between 21 ºC to 24 ºC, with a humidity of 20% on a non-porous surface. This includes surfaces such as door handles and stainless steel. But the half-life dropped to six hours when the humidity rose to 80%; and just two minutes when sunlight was added to the equation.

When the virus was suspended in the air, in an aerosol, the half-life was one hour when the temperature was from 70 ºC to 75 ºC, with 20% humidity. In the presence of sunlight, time dropped to just a minute and a half.

Bryan concluded that summer conditions “will create an environment with a transmission that can be reduced”. However, he cautioned that the reduced spread does not mean that the pathogen will be eliminated completely and that social distance measures may be suspended. / .

