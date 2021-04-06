Sunlight destroys coronavirus 8 times faster than previously thought

“The theory assumes that inactivation works by causing UV-B rays to hit the RNA of the virus and damage it,” says UC Santa Bárbara professor of mechanical engineering and lead author, Paolo Luzzatto-Fegiz, in the study that collects the Journal of Infectious Diseases. However, judging by the discrepancies between the experimental results and the predictions of the theoretical model, the research team considered that the inactivation of RNA by UV-B “might not be the whole story.”

The experiments demonstrated inactivation times of the virus approximately 10 to 20 minutes, much faster than theory predicts.

“The theory predicts that inactivation should occur an order of magnitude slower,” explains Luzzatto-Fegiz. In the experiments, viruses in simulated saliva and exposed to UV-B lamps were inactivated more than eight times faster than theory would have predicted, whereas those that were cultured in complete growth medium prior to exposure to the UV-B rays were inactivated more than three times faster than expected. For the mathematics of the theory to fit the data, according to the work, SARS-CoV-2 would have to exceed the highest UV-B sensitivity of any currently known virus..

To explain this gap, they argue that we need to look beyond ultraviolet B (UVB) and start paying more attention to ultraviolet A (UVA), the lower-energy component of sunlight associated with skin aging. And is that UV-A radiation could be interacting with some reactive intermediate molecules that, in turn, could be interacting with the virus, accelerating its inactivation.

Anyway, at the moment they are just guesswork. “Scientists do not yet know what is going on. Our analysis points to the need for additional experiments to separately test the effects of specific wavelengths of light and medium composition,” concludes Luzzatto-Fegiz.

If so, it would be a promising solution, as UVA rays are safe and easy to generate with LED bulbs that are many times more powerful than natural sunlight. They could be used as a disinfection method to slow the spread of COVID-19 in high-risk spaces such as public transportation and hospitals.