Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim resign from Open for Olympics

Yes Woo Kim. (© Golffile | Eoin Clarke)

We have had in recent months some cases of players who have given up the Olympic Games for a greater goal in their careers. Dustin JohnsonFor example, he prefers to arrive well prepared at the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational with the idea of ​​continuing to expand his spectacular record at the World Championships. Closer we have the cases of Rafa Cabrera Bello or Sergio garcia, who have made the decision not to be in Tokyo to try to keep the card PGA Tour, in the case of the canary, or achieve direct classification for the Ryder cup if we talk about the Castellón. However, there are two peculiar cases of players who have chosen the reverse path for an equally compelling reason.

We talk about the Koreans Sungjae Im Y Yes woo kim, Number 26 and 50 of the world golf ranking. Both have announced that they will not play the Open Championship, fourth Big of the season, to better prepare the Tokyo Olympics. The gesture, of course, draws attention and gives rise to think how important it is for Im and Kim to represent their country in a forum of as much prestige as the Olympic one, however the reality is that their lives are also going on, sporting of course , On it.

Im and Kim are going to play the Games to try to ‘save’ their sports careers, and it is that getting an Olympic medal is the only legal way they have to avoid the mandatory military service of South Korea. That is not a joke, since it is two years, which is a brutal slowdown in the career of any athlete. Recently, we have had cases of Sang moon bae Y Seung Yul Noh, two examples that help to understand this situation. The first became Number 26 in the world rankings and won up to two PGA Tour tournaments, while the second was Number 61 and also won on the American and European circuits. Right now they are 882 and 816 in the rankings. As it is, of course there is a love for defending his country behind this decision, but above all an attempt to avoid a bureaucratic procedure that can pawn his career.

Sungaje and Si Woo Kim’s withdrawal from the Open Championship of Royal St. George’s has opened the doors to the first two reservations. The squares of the Koreans will be occupied by the Argentine Emiliano Grillo and the american Keegan Bradley.