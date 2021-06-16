Sung Kang will be the “sexy delight” of the Obi-Wan series

The actor of Korean descent, Sung Kang, promises a lot regarding one aspect of his character in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Disney + is getting ready to launch more and more titles of the franchise of Star wars, many of them that will relive several of the fan favorite memories. Some of the series that the catalog will bring have to do with existing stories, functioning as a spin-off of the original saga. Example of this is Obi-Wan.

In this way, one of the most anticipated series of the brand is that of Kenobi, as it will bring characters from the main films, evoking several of the best story arcs and exploiting them even more. Return of the Jedi Master personified by Ewan McGregor, or from Darth Vader / Anakyn Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), are two of the points that most excite the audience.

First images of Ewan McGregor on the set of Obi-Wan Kenobi

However, the return to the scene of these stars is not the only attraction, but there is also the possibility that more main characters will join. The rumor of the presence of Liam Neeson What Qui-Gon Jinn gains strength. In turn, because it is centered between the Episode III and the IV, a lot of well-known content is expected.

Added to all this are the arrivals of new characters, who will be able to enrich the story and expand the plot range that this installment may have. However, the presence of weighty actors in the cast makes the difference.

And what’s new?

This is the case of the American with Korean descent, Sung kang, famous for his role as They have in the saga of Fast and furious. The interpreter will play a role in the production of Lucasfilm mentioned, but who it will be has yet to be revealed.

Despite this, what was revealed was something about the profile that he will maintain. The artist stated that “there is a sexual delight in the character.” To understand his statements more, we will have to wait until 2022, when the title will be released on Disney +.

Source: Tara Hitchcock / Image: Resonate