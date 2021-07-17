Sung Kang rumored to be the Fifth Brother in Obi-Wan Kenobi

If there are some rumors that are sounding louder and louder, they are those that place the Inquisitors in the series “Obi-Wan Kenobi”. It is something that practically all of us have assumed that we are going to see, it is different, who in particular we are going to see. If we are going to see any new ones, or if those seen in other products such as “Star Wars Rebels” or “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” are going to be recovered.

If the actress Moses Ingram was already placed to play an Inquisitor, now the actor is also talked about Sung kang, another of the confirmed names in the cast of the Star Wars series for Disney +. This time it is pointed out that he would be in charge of giving life to the Fifth brother, a character that we have seen in the animation “Star Wars Rebels”. He would be just one of several Inquisitors said to be in the series.

To all this, in a recent interview, actor Kang, speaking about his experience on the set of filming the series, mentions having seen Darth Vader and Jedi-style characters on the set, which supports this whole idea that we are going to See various characters with lightsaber in the series.

Adding to this, it is pointed out that we will have a young Leia in the series, a rumor that comes from afar. Now the additional detail is added that this would be interpreted in the series by Vivien Lyra Blair, seen in “Bird Box” and “We Can Be Heroes”. It is said that Princess Leia will have an important role in the history of the series.

Recall that the series is currently in the filming phase, with a view to a potential premiere on Disney + in 2022, although they have not officially given a date yet.

“There’s this feeling of legacy… there’s this kind of shared spirit and this passion of why we wanted to come into Hollywood.” F9 star Sung Kang shares how special it is to be on a #StarWars set for Obi-Wan Kenobi. pic.twitter.com/5VZnKB4IJt – Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) July 15, 2021

Via information | Cinelinx