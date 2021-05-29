Sunday’s match program at Roland Garros

Once the previous phases have been completed, the main tables of Roland Garros They will live this Sunday their first day of competition, already very attractive with the appearance of several tennis players called to reach the final rounds of the tournament.

Waiting for the debut of the great favorite, Rafael Nadal, which will seek its 14th title in Paris, and of the world no. 1, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, the premiere of Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alexander Zverev, three young people wanting to confirm the generational change in the Grand slam, will be the main point of interest of the day.

Two of the main seeds will also start in the women’s team, Naomi osaka Y Aryna Sabalenka. For its part, Roberto Bautista, Pablo Carreño, Alexander Davidovich Y Paula Badosa lead the Spanish participation on Sunday.

MAIN GAMES

Track Philippe Chatrier (11am)

Patricia Maria Tig (Rum) -Naomi Osaka (Jap / 2)

Pablo Andújar (ESP) -Dominic Thiem (Aut / 4)

Victoria Azarenka (Bie / 15) -Svetlana Kuznetsova (Rus)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre / 5) -Jeremy Chardy (Fra)

Track Suzanne Lenglen (11.00 am)

Fabio Fognini (Ita / 27) -Gregoire Barrere (Fra)

Greet Minnen (Bel) -Petra Kvitova (Che / 11)

Ana Konjuh (Cro) -Aryna Sabalenka (Bie / 3)

Alexander Zverev (Ale / 6) -Oscar Otte (Ale)

Track 6 (11.00 h)

Paula Badosa (ESP / 33) -Lauren Davis (USA)

4th shift

Alejandro Davidovich (ESP) -Mikhail Kukushkin (Kaz)

Track 7 (11.00 am)

2nd shift

Mario Vilella (ESP) -Roberto Bautista (ESP / 11)

Track 12 (11.00 h)

4th shift

Roman Safiullin (Rus) -Carlos Taberner (ESP)

Track 13 (11.00 am)

Norbert Gombos (Svq) -Pablo Carreño (ESP / 12)