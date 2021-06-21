Sunday pole for Raffaele Marciello’s Mercedes # 88 in Zandvoort

Raffaele Marciello was the fastest driver in the second qualifying session of the Sprint Cup in Zandvoort after signing a time of 1: 34.304 with the Mercedes # 88. The AKKA ASP team rider has managed to deal with wet track conditions that have improved throughout the session to beat Dries Vanthoor’s Audi # 32 by 19 thousandths. With the asphalt getting drier, the last few minutes have been a frenzy of fast laps in which Christian Engelhart slipped third in the # 54 Porsche and Albert Costa has been fourth with the Lamborghini # 163.

The night rains gave a touch of uncertainty to a start of session in which pilots and teams did not take long to verify the drying of the track. With the GT3s meteorically approaching the times in dry asphalt conditions, the first laps in 1:36 and 1:35 fell into oblivion in just a breath. In fact, the last minutes were used for the drivers to get fully into 1:34, with a very interesting exchange of blows and fast laps. A battle in which Raffaele Marciello was the winner with the Mercedes # 88 with his 1: 34.304 with which it surpassed the Audi # 32, the Porsche # 54 and the Lamborghini # 163.

For its part, Pierre-Alexandre Jean took fifth place in the CMR Bentley # 107, in a performance that allowed him to be the fastest driver in the Silver Cup. Behind the French driver was Maro Engel with the Mercedes # 6, a bittersweet result since moments before the checkered flag he was in second position. With a great final lap, Jack Aitken has been seventh with the Lamborghini # 114, showing his great adaptation to the category. For its part, Christopher Haase finished eighth in the Audi # 25, while the ninth and tenth positions have been for the Mercedes of Óscar Tunjo and Konstantin Tereschenko.

Classification 2 GT World Challenge EUrope 2021 (Sprint Cup) in Zandvoort



Pos. Pilots Car No.

Team

Time 1º Boguslavskiy / Marciello

Mercedes-AMG GT3

# 88

AKKA ASP

1: 34.304

2nd Weerts / Vanthoor

Audi R8 LMS GT3

# 32Team WRT

+0.019

3rd From Leener / Engelhart

Porsche 911 GT3 R

# 54Dinamic Motorsport

+0.135

4th Siedler / Coast

Lamborghini Huracán GT3

# 163Emil Frey Racing

+0.224

5th of Pauw / Jean

Bentley Continental GT3

# 107CMR

+0.517

6th Stolz / Engel

Mercedes-AMG GT3

# 6

Toksport WRT

+0.547

7th Lappalainen / Aitken

Lamborghini Huracán GT3

# 114 Emil Frey Racing

+0.577

8th Roussel / Haase

Audi R8 LMS GT3

# 25Saintéloc Racing

+0.583

9th Puhakka / Tunjo

Mercedes-AMG GT3

# 7Toksport WRT

+0.604

10th Pla / Tereschenko

Mercedes-AMG GT3

# 87AKKA ASP

+0.662