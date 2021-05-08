This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Sunday, May 9, 2021. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

You will feel better since that feeling of not being able to control an issue that is mixing too many sensations and conflicting feelings disappears. Sometimes it is difficult to discover the dark side of some people. You must assume it.

Taurus

It will be difficult for you to think in some terms because you may come face to face with a reality that you do not like very much or with a change to which you will have to adapt and that will take some time. But you have to trust your instinct to get it.

Gemini

Saying no is sometimes very healing and necessary, which does not mean that you stop doing what they propose to you at another time. But today you will do it to mark the limits with a person who is sometimes too intrusive or heavy.

Cancer

You will not stop smiling today because someone can bring you moments of happiness and emotion that you have not lived for a long time. There is an important emotional reunion for you and for someone with whom you have a great affinity and communication. Enjoy.

Leo

Sometimes you have doubts about a decision that is financially related and you think if you have done wrong in taking that step that involves so much responsibility, but you must seek peace of mind and not anticipate any negative scenario that is not real.

Virgo

Today may be the ideal day to resume that physical activity that you have put aside and that deep down you miss. Someone encourages you to do so and you should not let it go. But be careful not to overdo it as that could bring you some consequence.

Libra

It will be a calm day, without major shocks and with time to read or relax with a movie or any other entertainment. That is what is best for you since you must rest physically and mentally. At night you will get much better rest and forget tensions.

Scorpio

You will make an effort to rise to the occasion and even if you don’t feel like it much, you will show yourself with good humor and joy with the family and especially if there are children nearby. It is something that you know you should do although there is an issue that continues to overwhelm you internally.

Sagittarius

Today you must discover the healing value of forgiveness, since it is important that you reconcile with someone who perhaps, in some way, you have hurt. Don’t think it’s so difficult to apologize. You will see the benefits of this action immediately.

Capricorn

If you try to always be in control of everything, you will end up in a bad mood and with a lot of inner tension, so it is not the best thing you can do. Do not insist on some things that cannot be, let everything flow without your intervention.

Aquarium

You will be in a very expansive and open mind, but you have to ensure that this does not mean an excess of activity that can end up exhausting those around you. There is someone who wants another rhythm. Find the halfway point.

Pisces

You presume to know someone very well, but you may be wrong, so it is better not to take it all for granted. A person who appreciates you can give you good advice in that regard. The freedom of action of others must be fundamental, eye.