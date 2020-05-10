The Argentine debut at the Teatro Colón of the lyrical star Aida Garifullina, the proposal of the cycle “Culture at home” for this Sunday

East Sunday, May 10 at 8:00 p.m., in the framework of the Culture at home program, you can enjoy again through Culture at home, the concert given by the soprano Aida Garifullina, with a musical program made up of fragments, overtures and arias by Georges Bizet, Giuseppe Verdi, Piotr Ilich Tchaikovsky, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Léo Delibes, Giacomo Puccini, Jules Massenet and Ruggero Leoncavallo.

The 32-year-old young soprano, Aida Garifullina, completed her studies at the Nuremberg University of Music and the Vienna University of Music and Performing Arts. In 2013, at the invitation of Valery Gergiev, he joined the company of the Mariinsky Theater in Saint Petersburg. After winning the 2013 edition of the international Operalia competition, he began his relationship with the Vienna Opera as a solo soprano. His performances at the Salzburg Festival, the Gran Teatre del Liceu, the Paris National Opera, the New York Metropolitan and the Staatsoper Berlin also stand out.

The objective of Culture at home is to keep the culture present in the homes online and free of charge, therefore, the Colon Theater Take part in this initiative with different contents, such as the operas Turandot and La Bohéme by Giacomo Puccini, the ballets El Lago de los cisnes and La bella dormant del bosque and the lyric recital of tenor Juan Diego Flórez, among others. All these productions can be found on the official website of the Teatro Colón and on their social networks.

The return of the mythical Quilmes Rock

With more than 60 guest bands this weekend, the legendary Quilmes Rock festival returns after seven years. Of course, this edition will be special, since it was modified by the quarantine that has been in force since March 20 throughout the country to stop the advance of the coronavirus.

With production of Pop Art Music, this time the public will be able to enjoy their favorite artists via streaming and will have a charitable purpose since donations will be received through the page www.conciencia.org/quilmesrock until May 18 to help the families who are going through a difficult situation in the face of the pandemic.

Baby Contepomi will be in charge of conducting the transmission that will begin at 18:00 and that can be seen through Teleshow.com and the Quilmes YouTube account. Figures like Vicentico, Gustavo Santaolalla, and bands like Ciro and the Persians, Turf, Airbag, Las Pastillas del Abuelo, Paranoid Mice, Las Pelotas, Attack 77 and Babasónicos, They will be prominent protagonists of both days.

The shows will be mixed with unpublished and unforgettable archival material from the nine editions of Quilmes Rock and live interviews, with interaction from the public. The fans of soda Stereo they will have their special moment with a tribute to Gustavo Cerati where figures close to the musician participate and the participation of Fabiana Cantilo.

In addition, they will be part of the grid Stellar with Leiva (the great Spanish artist); Los Tipitos, who will sing along with Lito Vitale; The Caligaris with the Authentic Decedent, Leo García with a special surprise guest; Turf what will a duo do with Vincentian, and Soledad Pastorutti beside The Rock Partners.

Cirque du Soleil: magic and imagination with “Kurios, Cabinet of curiosities”

With creativity as the protagonist, Film & Arts invites its audience to travel to a cabinet of eccentric ideas and big dreams, where characters from another world come to life and captivate the imagination. “Kurios, Cabinet of curiosities”, a theatrical action masterpiece, written and directed by Michel Laprise and the incredible team at Cirque du Soleil, arrives at Film & Arts on Sunday, May 10 at 6:00 p.m. (Arg / Mex) 17:00 (Chi).

A place where the wonderful abounds for those who trust their imagination. But someone discovers that to catch a glimpse of the wonders beneath the surface, we must first learn to close our eyes. A 19th century inventor, he defies the laws of time and space when he creates a machine that allows him to enter strange new dimensions.

With extraordinary costumes and dazzling sets, this team of designers, storytellers, dancers, and acrobats that has beaten the world, has managed to create a visual feast of amazing feats never before seen and numerous “how could they do that” moments. Described by Time Out New York as “the best show in the world”, you really have to see it to believe it.

The Buenos Aires Book Fair at home

The most important fair in the country should have opened its doors last week, but the coronavirus pandemic forced this year to live virtually through its huge and rich archive of previous editions and material produced for this online version. Here are some of today’s:

“The world continues”, the series of interviews by Flacso and the Fundación Medifé

In times of organized distance, the FLACSO Communication and Culture Area and Medifé Foundation They propose a series of interviews to think about how the world continues after the isolation parenthesis and how to rethink well-being.

This Sunday the proposals are two unmissable interviews: Gabriel Kessler refers to inequalities crossed by the pandemic, The modes of compliance with compulsory social isolation are multiple and are also crossed by social inequalities.

Kessler He has a PhD in Sociology from the École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales de Paris (EHESS), is a principal investigator at Conicet and a full professor at UNLP and Idaes-Unsam.

Another of the recommended interviews is the one titled “How to get through this time ”, in which Darius Sztajnszrajber He refers to the fact that “we live in a time without time, as phantasmagorical presences. The pandemic and the isolation cross us, but do they transform us?

Darius Sztajnszrajber he is a philosopher and essayist. He works in the dissemination of philosophy on television, radio, graphic media and in the theater.

Call for Faces and Masks Rooms: “Plague Monologues”

Taking as a theme the COVID-19 pandemic, our confinement and any other related situation, Faces rooms and masks Launches a micromonologist contest. The chosen texts will be part of the cycle “Monologues of the plague”.

The dramaturgical coordination will be in charge of Mauricio Kartun, who together with the artistic department of the Caras y Caretas Rooms will be in charge of selecting the monologues that will be part of the virtual show.

In the phase in which the quarantine allows it, the selected texts will be recorded on video on the stages of the rooms, represented and directed by professional artists from the theatrical environment. The call began on Tuesday 5 and will run until Monday, May 25.