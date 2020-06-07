More proposals to pay tribute to Belgrano: special productions 250 years after his birth

In June the Kirchner Cultural Center, the General Archive of the Nation (AGN) and the Secretary of Heritage present a series of virtual productions to mark the 250th anniversary of the birth of Manuel Belgrano and the 200 years of his death. A tight life in 50 years that, two centuries later we want to remember and honor.

If oblivion played a trick on us, it would be enough to resort to a simple memory aid that reminds us of Manuel Belgrano as creator of the flag, as the architect of the Jujeño exodus, as responsible for the decisive triumphs in the battles of Tucumán and Salta, as a of the main voices in the Congress of Tucumán in 1816.

The raw material that structures these productions are episodes of the life of the hero. Part of the valuable AGN Belgran archive is exhibited in relation to these anecdotes that piecemeally construct the figure of Belgrano. These same anecdotes, almost like photographic snapshots, are taken up by illustrators and cartoonists in a virtual sample in three installments. Likewise, during the month the podcast ¡Ey patria mía! where artists, thinkers, militants and researchers discuss, reflect and update the historical and future evolution of the “national”, its implications and its limits.

Symphony No. 3 by Gustav Mahler by the Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra, the Stable Choir and the Children’s Choir of the Colón Theater

Under the teacher’s baton Diemecke, Symphony No. 3, by Gustav Mahler, brings together the Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra, the Stable Choir and the Children’s Choir of the Teatro Colón, and can be seen in Cultura en Casa.

This choral symphonic event was held in 2019 and featured the outstanding performance of mezzo-soprano Adriana Mastrángelo and joins the program’s presentation cycle Culture at Home, this Sunday, June 7 at 8:00 p.m.

The excellence of Mahler’s score, released in 1902, which brings together the outstanding performances of the Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra, with the musical direction of maestro Enrique Arturo Diemecke, the participation of the mezzo-soprano Adriana Mastrángelo, the female voices of the Stable Choir of the Theater Colón directed by Miguel Fabián Martínez and the Children’s Choir of the Teatro Colón led by César Bustamante.

Gustav Mahler is for many a true prophet of the human spirit and in the excellence of this composition which is Symphony No. 3 in D minor he formed a program scheme where he conceived existence in its entirety. In a letter he wrote: “My work is a musical poem that covers all the degrees of being’s development in gradual ascent, stage by stage. It begins with inanimate nature and rises to love for God. “

You can enjoy it this Sunday at 20:00 in this link.

“As if life were a peaceful and stable moment”, Timbre4’s theatrical proposal

With general direction of Claudia Kricun and Dardo Dozo, and the actions of Melina PetriellaThis Sunday, this work is presented, adapted from the book: What is philosophy for? of Dario Sztajnszrajber.

Synopsis: Maga, a woman who never believed she could ask herself the doubt that philosophical thought generates, decides to get lost and, from there, go in search of that object of knowledge to which we all dream of arriving. It is then that the night becomes a magical night. A night where a certain strangeness invades and builds it.

“As if life were a peaceful and stable moment” is a work with a strong philosophical flavor crossed by humor, humor that allows a depth of thought to be addressed within a character who did not know how to possess it.

UNTREF’s “Sesiones Xirgu” presents singer Tomás Amante live on Instagram Live

As a way to stay close, and to quarantine connected until we meet again, the Xirgu UNTREF invites the musicians who passed through his room to be part of Instagram LIVE sessions from their homes and give away songs.

This new proposal enables the public, a regular consumer of live music shows, to closely follow their favorite bands and artists.

This Sunday is the turn of Tomás Amante, musician, composer, singer and producer, whose solo project began in 2011 and has already released three studio albums and a live album. Currently, she is presenting her new singles “Golden Years” and “Incoming Call”.

This Sunday at 18:00, Amante will offer a concert through the instagram account of the Xirgu UNTREF and you can see it in this link.

Conversations with Mariano del Águila, Niceto CLub’s proposal for this Sunday

Journalists Mariano del Aguila and Yumber Vera Rojas the programs were launched Bipartitos, Indiescretos, Back to Bailar (B2B) y Avant Premiere with its own imprint and personality; always with the idea of ​​making known, supporting and disseminating musicians, artistic projects and personalities with a tendency and a cultural agenda.

This Sunday at 19:00, the author Sergio Aisenstein reaches Bipartite, with Mariano del Aguila, which brings together music, anecdotes and reflections of the personalities that mark the cultural pulse.

Del Águila is a cultural connector, festival sherpa and djournalist known as Dj Campeón. He is currently a music programmer at Niceto Bar and La Usina del Arte.