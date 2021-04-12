Sunday fight for SUV in EXATLON Who won?

Telemundo Jeyvier Cintron is part of “Team Famosos”

Boy, week 11 at Exatlon USA has been a particularly intense one. Since we learned from internal sources in the competition about the alleged expulsion of Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre, which has already been confirmed, the Telemundo competition program has not stopped generating news with the arrival of new reinforcements, a game due to injury and now a Sunday where there was no elimination but the fight for two SUVs.

The previews revealed everything

Although many news portals, including NowMismo, had confirmed the regrettable expulsion of Denisse Novoa, from Team Contendientes, and Frank Beltre, from Team Famosos, for an apparent breach of the contract they signed at the beginning, the advance they presented last Friday April 9 would confirm it because neither Novoa nor Beltre are seen as part of the competition.

All this the presenter Frederik Oldenburg assured at the beginning of the competition today, when he said the same words that are appreciated in the official statement that Telemundo sent us, and explained the expulsion of Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre, also ensuring that there are several athletes sanctioned for three days, including Norma Palafox, Rafael Soriano, Octavio Gonzalez and Ana Parra.

Until today, April 11, there was a lot of expectation about how Telemundo would face the departure of both athletes, being so important and emblematic for the fifth season of Exatlon United States, but on the special Sunday of the fight for SUVs, the destination was finally known de Novoa and Beltre, as well as the temporary suspension of other athletes.

The replacement of Cesar Castro

After Castro, a former participant of Team Contendientes, was informed that he had to leave due to the injury he suffered, this time the production of Exatlon United States moved quickly to find his replacement who joined the team today, it is Cesar Castro Jr. who was very happy to join the Blues. Oracio is a kinesiologist, soccer player, and lover of all sports.

The fight for SUVs

In view of the arrival of the four reinforcements during the week – two from Team Famosos and two from Team Contendientes – today, April 11, there was no elimination, on the contrary, both teams faced each other in a heated fight on the circuit. from the pool by two SUVs where the red power was felt from the first moment.

Although the Contestants were hit hard today, the new replacement, Mirna Alma, stood out on the day of April 11 for being at the foot of the fight, providing advice and giving all the necessary cheers to her teammates to be able to triumph within the competition.

During the day, Jimmy Velez, the reinforcement who arrived just a couple of days ago, felt a strong discomfort that led him to leave the circuit and to be treated immediately by the competition’s medical team.

We suppose that due to the blows that the blue team has received, they were not seen at their best during the day today, that is why the Famosos painted the two triumphs red and the SUVs went to the hands of “La Cazadora ”Viviana Michell and“ Boxing Champion ”Jeyvier Cintrón, who continue to carry the red team’s good streak very high with today’s triumphs.

