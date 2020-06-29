Fear and uncertainty. The coronavirus captured worldwide attention and put in place a series of procedures to avoid contagion. Scientists strive to achieve the vaccine that frees the planet from this epidemic that has claimed thousands of lives and affected millions of people. Some of those investigations found findings linking sunrays and coronavirus. Verification of these hypotheses is in progress.

Doubts and false hypotheses

Since the existence of COVID-19 became known, many speculations have been woven around this epidemic. This has been one of the deadliest pandemics in recent memory. Many are false theories, based on speculation. Others have been confirmed by scientific organizations that study the disease in depth. There have been different opinions around the world about the effect of the sun’s rays on the coronavirus.

At first, when not much was known about this topic, the sun was believed to kill the virus or to prevent contagion. After carrying out different studies, it was explained that exposing oneself to the sun for hours does not prevent contagion. It is also not part of the treatment.

Vitamin D

What some doctors point out is that the vitamin D provided by the sun’s rays benefits the immune system. Maintaining high defenses is important so as not to increase the risks of suffering from this disease. A good immune system is the best defense against COVID-19.

In places with high temperatures and higher humidity, the virus can become slower and therefore infections are minimized. The sun has an important effect on the death of the virus on some surfaces. It is not, however, a scientific solution to the condition. It is not considered a remedy for coronavirus.

The virus at any temperature

The World Health Organization, WHO, maintains its position. The virus can be spread in any environment, either cold or warm. This approach is confirmed when in countries with tropical climates, such as those in South America, the disease has spread with worrying rapidity.

WHO experts confirm that the best way to prevent contagion will always be social distancing and hand washing. For at least 20 seconds, with plenty of soap and water, hand hygiene is essential.

More information on COVID-19 and its vaccine is still awaited.. Most of these studies and their hypotheses have not been verified. The link between the sun’s rays and the coronavirus is uncertain. What has been shown is that WHO prevention measures are the most effective