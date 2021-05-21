Sun Damage Stories from Real Women

By now, we all know the basic guidance on sunscreen: Derms want you to wear it every day. Use a full shot glass for your body and a half a teaspoon for your face. Reapply, reapply, reapply. But in practice, that’s not always how things go. For folks that don’t make sunscreen a habit in childhood or have stayed lax about SPF into adulthood, the consequences can range from annoying to pricey to down-right scary. Here, four women tell their stories, detailing what can happen when sunscreen isn’t a big factor in your whole life. Then, to pay it forward, they’ve shared their current favorite SPF-packed picks that make diligent UV protection a no-brainer.

“I didn’t think SPF was necessary for dark skin.”

“As a black woman, I was never taught the importance of sun protection,” says Christian, 35, from Minneapolis (who preferred not to share her last name). “It wasn’t a day-to-day practice around me growing up,” she says. “If we were going to a waterpark, that is the only time that I ever actually saw anyone — especially a black person — wearing sunscreen.” And the girls she saw in teen magazines advertising SPF didn’t exactly look like her.

In her 30s, she got more interested in skincare. “I learned being black doesn’t exempt me from UV protection,” she says. But finding formulas that worked for her took trial and error. “The physical [mineral-based] ones turned me purple, like Barney. I don’t always seem to have the same definition of ‘invisible’ as some brands. ”

Because she wishes she had known about the importance of SPF sooner, Christian is trying to help others by speaking out. “I talk about it with people who are open to it. I think overall there’s a lack of awareness and knowledge of accessibility for sunscreen for dark skin — I think more needs to be done to reach everybody. “

Christian’s SPF Picks

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

“When I was wearing makeup every day, pre-pandemic, it worked really, really well, a lot like a foundation primer. It has a nice smooth finish to it, so I can apply my makeup over it beautifully. “

Paula’s Choice RESIST Youth-Extending Daily Hydrating Fluid SPF 50

“I love the fact that it’s giving you two in one, a moisturizer and an SPF of 50. When I wear it, I feel super hydrated but also know that I’m protected. And it blends into my skin super well. “

Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen

“It is definitely invisible, which I love. And I like the technology it has in it for heat and wetness protection. It’s great for the beach! “

Obagi Sun Shield Matte Broad Spectrum SPF 50

“This brand caught my eye because it’s very big about fending off hyperpigmentation, which is especially important to me as a woman of color. For people who have dark spots, if your SPF game is not ironclad, you are basically throwing money away! ”

“My sun-worshiping ways gave me skin cancer.”

For Kerry Spindler, 47, of Boston, it was her sunscreen habits — or lack thereof — that landed her with a stage 2 melanoma diagnosis at the age of 27 after she had an itchy spot on her chest checked out. “I was so surprised — I was a gym rat, and, at the time, I thought I was the picture of health. My tan was part of [what I thought made me look healthy], ”She explains. And forget sunscreen. “I used tanning oil.”

Melanoma is a dangerous form of skin cancer that can spread to the lymph nodes and internal organs if left untreated — and it’s also more common than you may realize. The American Cancer Society estimates that about 106,110 new melanomas will be diagnosed in the United States in 2021 alone.

She had several surgeries over the next three years. “My right breast was left disfigured, so I ended up with implants. But I got lucky and went into remission. There were other people I knew around my age in treatment who unfortunately didn’t survive, “she says.” That’s really hard. ”

Since then, she’s dedicated her life to taking care of others’ skin at the medspa she owns, and she created a sun safety bracelet called Sundicators that tells you when it’s time to reapply. And I carry a Supergoop! Setting Spray at the spa that I make my clients buy. I want people to have zero excuse, so they won’t end up like me, ”she says.

Kerry’s SPF Picks

Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 30

“I use this as a setting powder and sunscreen in one. After I apply my normal makeup application, I dust it on my neck and décolletage. It takes no extra time at all. ”

Supergoop! Defense Refresh Setting Mist SPF 50

“This is the one I love to carry in my store! It’s my hero resetting / reapplying product. I slip it in my handbag or beach bag and spray on throughout the day. “

COOLA Mineral Liplux Organic Tinted Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 30

“The lips have the thinnest, most sensitive skin on our body, so you’ve got to keep them protected. This balm provides me with the benefits of sun protection and gives my lips subtle pigment. “

UnSun Emollient Rich Hand Cream SPF 15

“As I age, I can see the damage on my hands that was done from tanning and lack of sun protection in my earlier years. I like to toss this in my purse or beach bag to keep them protected. “

“I’ve spent a fortune reversing sun damage.”

Not only does Christina Appleton, 38, of Los Angeles, wish she had been better about sunblock growing up, so does her wallet. “I don’t know how much I’ve spent, but what I do know is if I had started with sun protection earlier, it would have saved me a lot of time, energy, and money.”

She didn’t think much about her sun habits until she moved to image-conscious LA in her late 20s. “I went to a medspa where they took one of the UV-damage photos, and I had so much damage! That image was a wake-up call. ” Her mind flashed back to her younger years soaking in the summer sun in Michigan — and hitting the tanning bed to fend off seasonal affective disorder in the winter.

In the years that followed, she started to see some of the effects of her sun-worshiping youth in the form of sun spots, loss of elasticity, and lines, sending her on a journey of Botox, facials, laser treatments, and chemical peels to try to slow down these visible signs of aging.

Christina’s SPF Picks

SkinCeuticals Physical Matte UV Defense SPF 50

“I’m a huge fan of anything that’s oil-free and matte. And this formula is something you can just put on and then immediately forget about a couple of minutes later. “

Shiseido Urban Environment Oil-Free UV Protector SPF 42

“This sunscreen leaves your skin nice and smooth. It’s so easy to put makeup on over it. “

Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50 PA ++++

“Murad’s SPF protects against environmental stressors. Living in LA, counteracting not only the effects of the sun but all of the damage from pollutants in the city is super important. “

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

“This stuff really stays put, and it’s got a weightless feel. Some sunscreens are clumpy, you can see them on the skin. Not this one. It has a great texture on my face. “

“I see the scary impact of the sun on patients every single day.”

“Classify me as a dermatologist who knows better now about UV protection,” says Dr. Brooke Jeffy, 45, of Phoenix, AZ. In her practice, she says she sees the impact of the sun all the time. “I diagnose non-melanoma skin cancer on a daily basis, and a new melanoma about once a week,” says Dr. Jeffy. “Living out here in Arizona, everyone has some damage.”

But growing up in Kentucky, she wasn’t so aware. “I worked at a tanning salon in high school, and when there were no customers, I would put my legs in the tanning bed and talk on the phone or do homework,” says Dr. Jeffy. “I also did not mind getting sunburns — I loved peeling off my skin in sheets.”

And now that she’s a dermatologist? “I am now the person at the pool or beach wearing a huge hat, sunglasses, and swim tights,” she says. She can’t go back in time, so instead she focuses on helping her patients. And, she adds, “my husband and son are pretty well-trained at this point!”

Dr. Jeffy’s SPF Picks

Revision Skincare Intellishade Original

“This is my daily sunscreen! It’s lightweight, has a tint, and is a physical sunscreen, which is what I prefer mostly. That means it is mineral-based, so it has a bit broader protection and eliminates any worries people may have about having chemicals in their sunscreen. “

Supergoop! Poof 100% Mineral Part Powder SPF 35

“I love powder sunscreens — they make it easy to reapply over makeup and get in hard-to-reach places. This mineral powder is great for the hair part: It protects your scalp, which people often forget about. ”

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk SPF 60

“This chemical formula is so light. I recommend it to lots of patients, particularly for areas where they have hair. It rubs in really well. “

EltaMD UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40

“If it’s the weekend and I don’t want a tint in my formula, this is my sunscreen. It’s got broad-spectrum coverage, it’s water-resistant, and it feels nice on the skin. “