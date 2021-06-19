Summons the INE to the popular consultation

MEXICO CITY.

Starting next July 15, the National Electoral Institute (INE) will disseminate information aimed at promoting citizen participation in the 2021 Popular Consultation, to be held on August 1 of this year. They will allocate 377 thousand 606 radio and television spots to promote the popular consultation on former presidents.

This was approved this Friday by the General Council in an extraordinary session in which it was detailed that the campaign will seek to publicize the details of the execution of that exercise, the content of the question that the Supreme Court of the Republic endorsed about the former presidents of the Republic. Justice of the Nation and the requirements that must be met to vote.

The counselor José Roberto Ruiz Saldaña explained that the dissemination will extend until the day of the event.

In order to achieve an informed and reasoned dissemination, this methodology is intended to offer elements on What is a query? When it will be? What is the content of the question? What does it take to participate? Who will receive the opinion? Where can you participate? What will the ballot be like? Where can I get more information? As well as what is related to the results and the health risk mitigation measures that will also be applied in the Consultation ”, stated the head of the commission in charge of these tasks.

The General Council of the INE also endorsed the call, open since yesterday, for interested citizens to participate as an observer of the Popular Consultation. The registration, which can be done until July 15, can be made online, on the INE’s electronic portal and in person at the headquarters of the Local and District Executive Boards.

The counselor Claudia Zavala spoke of the importance of citizens being participants in these tasks.

While the counselor Dania Ravel explained that the people who participated as observers in the recent process will be able to observe again in the Popular Consultation, as long as they cover the training required for the future exercise.

