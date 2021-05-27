Summit in Buenos Aires for the America’s Cup

05/27/2021 at 6:19 PM CEST

The Argentine Government met last night with CONMEBOL to decide if they will organize the Copa América in the country as the sole venue. Given the epidemiological crisis that the country is going through due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the organization of the tournament is in doubt.

During the next two days the logistics of transporting the delegations of the national teams participating in the competition will be evaluated, as well as the “strict health protocols” that must be followed during the tournament.

The Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero and the Minister of Tourism and Sports, Matías Lammens, received yesterday the president of CONMEBOL, Alejandro Domínguez and Gonzalo Belloso, Deputy Secretary General of the South American confederation. The president of the Argentine Republic, Alberto Fernández, joined the meeting. “The Argentine government presented a strict protocol for the 2021 Copa América to be held in the country”.

In a meeting held at the Quinta de Olivos, the presidential residence, the sanitary protocols, logistics and – with the eventual authorization of the expansion of the venues for the competition – were evaluated, according to the highest South American football organization. through a statement.

The document adds that “The analysis of the Copa América dispute and its sanitary protocols so that it can be carried out in our country will remain under the rigorous study of Officials of the Ministry of Health of the Argentine Republic. This was agreed by President Alberto Fernández, President of the Argentine Republic, and Alejandro Domínguez, head of CONMEBOL “.

The meeting between authorities was scheduled for the beginning of the week, but it finally materialized yesterday. ¨ We made a presentation of the sanitary protocols that would be necessary and we agreed that we would take a few days to decide. The organization of the Copa América is under review. Among the obligations are that everyone is vaccinated to participate¨¨, Conmebol sources explained to Sport. The agency had acquired 50 thousand doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine to be able to inoculate the schools and member delegations of Conmebol.

The authorities of the South American Confederation are optimistic that the Cup can take place and they believe that the country is in a position to face the organization: it has stadiums prepared for this purpose and two years ago work has been carried out to facilitate logistics. Moving it to a third country with the current health situation would have made it even more difficult to carry out.

Argentina faces a complex health problem, since 35 thousand positive cases of COVID are being reported per day and hundreds of deaths, which generated a debate within the government itself of whether or not the Copa América should be held. However, with the new measures adopted and the restrictions with the return to Phase 1, they believe that the epidemiological risk of organizing the tournament “is zero”.

In Conmebol they believe that the Argentine government will end up approving the organization of the Copa América, which will take place without an audience in the stadiums. And that the benefit that should be reported from ticket sales could be recovered with agreements with new sponsors. They also negotiate to carry out logistics with the flag line, Aerolineas Argentinas and obtain tax exemptions.