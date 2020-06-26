WWE SummerSlam is the biggest event of the summer and for Vince McMahon’s company, it is also the second most important show of the year, after WrestleMania. We are only one PPV away and important information regarding the show’s stellar event has been revealed.

The possible stellar event of SummerSlam 2020

Digital magazine SK Wrestling recently revealed that WWE has decided to face Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar again, in a WrestleMania 36 rematch for the WWE Championship.

Although the main rumor of the past weeks was Randy Orton challenging Drew, it is said that the company was preparing the third part of its rivalry against Edge, but due to the injury of the Hall of Fame member, it was decided to continue working against legends to contribute in the medium term to the story.

Randy Orton will face Big Show at Extreme Rules and it would be interesting to see who his SummerSlam opponent will be, but so far, the decision is not to be part of the starting scene as he doesn’t need it.

As expected, WWE has had to change several plans for the show, due to the pandemic and injuries, but these would be the ideas that are planned for the summer show today.

So far WWE plans to hold SummerSlam on August 23, with a location not yet confirmed, which would previously be the TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts. Due to the pandemic, the company has been considering possible locations and it is known that in the talks it has been recording some battles from a beach. The company also expected this to be the first show with significant fan attendance, but due to the situation it has recently faced, those plans may also be changed.

