Summer Solstice Diet: Get the heat with a light, balanced diet

After so many months of restrictions and confinement, it is a fact that we all look forward to the arrival of the warmest and brightest season of the year. Summer announces its arrival, parks, restaurants, cafes and bars, open the doors of their pleasant terraces and enjoy time outdoors, it is one of the most tempting plans of the season. According to the National Astronomical Observatory, the summer solstice will officially begin this Monday, June 21 at 03:32 UTC. It is the moment when the Sun reaches its maximum declination, projecting its light on the maximum geographical latitude of the Earth. In this way, the day of the summer solstice is the longest of the whole year. While it is wonderful to know that nature gives us those extra minutes in the day, it also reminds us that summer begins and is the perfect time to do dietary adjustments and fill ourselves with energy through the consumption of powerful and light foods.

Although Western society is currently not very used to celebrating the summer solstice as such, the oldest civilizations performed all kinds of ceremonies around this special day. Such celebrations used to have as great protagonist to the fire, with which they used to pay tribute to the sun and sought to purify sins. They also used to make offerings with the freshest food from the harvest, hoping that the new season would bring them health and well-being.

What are the most recommended foods to start the summer?

According to the pagans, the way to celebrate the summer solstice is to eat foods related to the sun. That is why bright, fresh and colorful fruits and vegetablesThey are the perfect ally to pay tribute to the sun and fill us with its energy charged with vitality. Best of all, summer stands out as a season of the year in which these types of products are much more accessible and their freshness enhances the nutrient content. Another of the great advantages of basing the diet on products of plant origin, fresh and in season, is that we will notice magnificent benefits in body weight. Most of them stand out for their high water content, which provides them great cleansing benefits and great anti-inflammatory properties.

In addition, thanks to its content of essential nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber, they will be the perfect ally for strengthen the immune system and protect us from diseases. They are perfect for regulating digestion and preventing common stomach ailments. Also the skin will be incredibly benefited, as well as the mood, physical and mental performance. Here is the list of foods that simply cannot be missing in a balanced summer diet focused on gaining a lot of health.

– Fruit: All variants are recommended, however there are some seasonal products that are especially beneficial, such as watermelon, melon, mango, bananas, papaya, pineapple, avocados, blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, apples and coconut. They are a wonderful moisturizing ally, stand out for their richness in essential vitamins and minerals, and are the perfect ally to purify the body.

– Vegetables: Bet on lighter and lower calorie variants, which are also an extraordinary source of essential nutrients and fiber. Among the best alternatives are celery, cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, lettuce, zucchini, green leafy vegetables, eggplants, asparagus, artichokes, and radishes. They are the base of any healthy dish and especially ideal for preparing the most creative salads, they shine for their fiber content that gives them a immense satiating potential that benefits weight loss.

– Whole grains: They are the base of complete, delicious and vegetarian dishes. An extraordinary source of complex carbohydrates that benefit cardiovascular health, body weight, cholesterol and blood glucose. It integrates variants such as quinoa, oats, brown rice, popcorn, and products made with whole wheat flours.

– Nuts and seeds: One of the most wonderful nutritional allies of the summer diet without a doubt are nuts and seeds, They shine for their content in healthy fats, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They are the perfect addition to creating satisfying and highly nutritious dishes, ideal for weight management and promoting good digestion. Add the use of pistachios, walnuts, almonds, pine nuts, pumpkin seeds, chia and flaxseed.

– Lean proteins and fish: Bet on the consumption of meats that stand out for their protein content of high biological value, light and low calorie content. Nobody wants to eat meats that are too fatty in hot season, choose variants such as chicken, turkey, fish and shellfish, the latter additionally provide a good content of Omega 3 fatty acids that provide magnificent anti-inflammatory properties.

Some additional recommendations:

1. Consider using honey

Traditionally, this time of year was meant to collect honey from the hives. While it is a great complete food used for many years in Midsummer offerings, it is also the perfect sweetener to enjoy oatmeal, yogurt, smoothies, salad dressings, and desserts. The mile is a medicinal treasure that is associated with antioxidant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, which protect general and immune health. Remember not to overdo it, it is still a product with a high sugar content.

2. Bet on fresh preparations

Summer is the perfect time of year to go for simple and fresh cooking methods. Feel free to take advantage of the fruits and vegetables of the season to create fruit cocktails, varied salads, ceviches, natural waters, smoothies and light desserts. I bet you steamed, baked, and grilled foodsAvoid overly spiced and fried foods. It is also advisable to contemplate the use of olive and avocado oil, vinegar, and citrus marinating sauces.

3. Use fresh herbs and spices

Take your dishes and drinks to another level using fresh herbs and spices, which will not only fill food with colors and aromas They provide great medicinal benefits! Although each variant is associated with specific benefits, in general that shine for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, integrate them it will considerably increase the nutritional value of your meals. There are also many herbs and spices that are linked to the sun, such as lemongrass, cinnamon, cloves, rosemary, lavender, chamomile and bay leaves. Go ahead and integrate them into soups, creams, stews, oatmeal, smoothies and desserts.

4. Avoid red and processed meats

The summer solstice invites us to celebrate and eat plant-based foods, as a tribute to how powerful nature is. Therefore it is advised avoid the consumption of red meats, processed and sausages, consume controlled servings of lean white meats and low-fat dairy. If you dare to enjoy a couple of weeks without food of animal origin and you focus on vegetables, it will serve as a great detox method to eliminate toxins and everything that the body does not need.

5. Avoid ultra-processed and fast foods at all costs

It is no secret to say that ultra-processed foods and fast foods they are the deadly enemy of good healthTherefore, in no season of the year is its consumption recommended. In particular, in summer the body is more prone to dehydration due to the increase in ambient temperature and this type of food, being so rich in sodium and additives, promotes electrolyte imbalance. They are also often related to other health conditions such as overweight, obesity, depression and cardiovascular diseases.

