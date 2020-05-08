I was born in 1977, the same year that Fernando Fernán Gómez wrote his acclaimed Bicycles are for Summer. It is a title that lends itself to many interpretations: from the feeling of freedom and autonomy represented by the two wheels -also the hottest months- to the total absence of both, the implicit restriction on the most perverse use of the norm and the calendar. Sadly, and for reasons very different from those mentioned in the work itself, we have had to live a time when normal life is subject to strict control of the times and activities allowed, an anomaly that, transferred to the world of sports professional has his iceberg tips in deferringl Tour de France to September and soccer in summer.

Today we know that confinement has had a negative impact on the quality of our sleep hours. The absence of cyclists in the Alpine and Pyrenees peaks will not help to reverse this trend, orphan the naps of that rhythmic purring produced by the gears of bicycles on the asphalt and the blades of the helicopter crossing the skies of France. Soccer will be, therefore, the main person in charge of clothing, cradling and restoring a certain sense of balance to our lives, to remind us that emotions are as important to the skin as vitamin C and that the goals can be exercised in summer songs. as valid as El Chiringuito, La Bomba or Aserejé.

Benzema against Gabriel Jesús, in a Real Madrid-City.

Along the way, in addition, we parted with these new modalities of summer tournaments on a world scale so unbearable, perfectly valid to fill the coffers of the clubs involved -that I do not deny- but without half the charm and emotion that exuded our Carranza, Colombino or Teresa Herrera. About the main leagues and their own Champions League The responsibility now falls on honoring that indissoluble legacy and scaring us off from a lethargy that has lasted too long. Not to mention that, some, in the absence of the Tour, we can use the magnificent excuse of football to avoid the summer torture par excellence: go to the beach.