Summer of Scandal postponed until September 12

Summer of Scandal, The great Triple AAA event that was due to be held on May 23 in Morelia, seems to have been moved from date since now the ticket sale page for the event places it on September 12 in the same place, as reported on its website, Luchablog

This would mean a change in the structure of the company since Normally Summer of Scandal is used to prepare the stories and the combats facing Triplemania, but in this situation it could not be the case since Triplemania would be precisely three weeks before.

If this is confirmed by the company, since as we tell you there is no official communication from it, it would mean that the company would hold five major events in the last five months of the year, TripleMania, Summer of Scandal, TripleMania Regia, Immortal Heroes and War of the Titans.

Recall that today the situation in Mexico is also difficult because due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all fighting shows with the public are prohibited and Triple AAA is holding its tournament Fight Fighter in a closed room and broadcasting it on your YouTube and Facebook channels.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!