Summer is the season that reminds us to come alive

(CNN) – Welcome to the beginning of summer! Now slow down.

You don’t want to miss anything by rushing past. And there’s no need to sweat even more, unless you’re also having fun doing it.

That is the wisdom of summer. It teaches us to be fully awake, engaged, and open to everything around us. It is about being outdoors, either in crowded streets or in the middle of nature.

It is the season to relax and the pursuit of happiness (a phrase immortalized one summer almost 250 fours in July).

And if there was a summer in our lives that felt more liberating, this is it, when we emerged from our pandemic hibernation in America, squinting at the glow of a new dawn.

Then get out! Go camping, or at least spend the day in the woods. Savor cherries, peaches, watermelon, cake, and ice cream. Drink lemonade. Get wet, watch an outdoor performance or two, watch movies and thunderstorms, enjoy books with little literary merit just for the fun of it.

In his book “Country Life”, Verlyn Klinkenborg referred to summer as “the season when leisure swells like a tomato, until it is round, red and ripe.” Take a slow juicy bite, summer is life. And life is precious and wild, and it moves too fast.

Life is Beautiful

I understand the argument against the season – it’s hot, the weather is sticky, and it’s boring at times. Temperaments can flare. There is not enough air conditioning and, due to the climatic crises, it is already too much.

But summer is a state of mind. Whatever we do during its few months, summer remains fixed in our collective consciousness. This is the season when many of our deepest memories are forged; plays a starring role in the most prominent reel of our childhood.

“Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August,” wrote author Jenny Han.

So dig in and create new memories, even if your plans are no more ambitious than napping, reading outside, sleeping in a tent, and floating in a pool. Not everyone can afford boat trips and Caribbean vacations, but many of the greatest joys of summer are simple and inexpensive.

Ask yourself what Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver is doing in her poem “Midsummer Day”: “Tell me, what are you going to do with your one precious wildlife?”

Life is wild

Summer is full of simple outdoor pleasures, like the feeling of the sun and the wind on your newly discovered arms and legs. The season contains a kind of happiness born of escapes of any kind. It tastes like roasted vegetables and fruits so ripe they drip down your chin.

This is the time to get out as much as you can for as long as possible. Take care of the garden, climb trees, swim in the waves, eat outside, take a walk at sunset and sleep under the stars.

Studies have long established a link between mental health and nature. The more we connect with what is outside, the more content we have inside.

“In those spring seasons of the year, when the air is calm and pleasant,” wrote John Milton, “it was an offense and a bad mood against Nature not to go out.”

Internationally, summer vacations are largely celebrations of nature. For example, the summer solstice, the longest day of the year each June, aligns with holidays in Sweden and Norway that are filled with singing, dancing, eating, and partying. Organize your own solstice party, even if you are the only guest; just make sure the place is outside.

Life is freedom

In America, summer is marked by two holidays that honor work and sacrifice.

Memorial Day reminds us to look back with gratitude and honor the soldiers who died in battle. And Labor Day (celebrated in May in most other countries) honors work by giving many of us a break. This last holiday became law in the summer (of 1894).

It’s a metaphor. Between sacrifice and work, and perhaps because of them, we have freedom. Summer is the season of autonomy.

Many Americans also celebrate Independence Day (from the British) every summer. Combined with Juneteenth, an acronym for June 19, which marks the effective end of slavery in America in the summer of 1865, there are also two holidays within the season that celebrate freedom (in these cases, the tyranny and oppression).

In the US, Freedom Summer was launched in Mississippi in 1964 to increase black voter registration. And three years later, as many American cities erupted in riots over racial inequality, San Francisco hippies sought a different kind of freedom in the “Summer of Love.”

Honor those hard-earned sacrifices and freedoms your way before you pass this seasonal spell.

Life moves pretty fast

Summer is a wonderfully kinetic time, a season of youth, activity, celebration, and revolution. Encourage dancing under sprinklers, flares, and stars. It invites us to go on long walks and bike rides. It is the season to swim and pitch tents, to give in to the gravitational pull of trees and bodies of water. And historically the season of mass protests for progressive causes.

But conversely, it is also time to do as little as possible. It’s the season to just… be.

Let the heat encourage you to slow down so you have time to savor these delights. Wasting time without guilt. “Deep summer is when laziness finds respectability,” wrote philosopher Sam Keen.

It’s the season to lie down in a hammock, have an iced tea or a seasonal beer, and watch the tree branches sway in the breeze. It’s for blockbuster movies, entertaining books and magazines, and outdoor festivals.

Long hours of daylight mean more time to avidly participate in more of everything. Dinners and bedtime migrate late, and if you’re very lucky, sleeping late can drag on until the sun filters through the windows.

The weather changes in summer: there seems to be more and it also passes too quickly.

Then it was all over, a melted pallet fragment dripping onto the sidewalk.

Mary Oliver’s poem “Summer Day” sums up the melancholy of saying goodbye to this sweet and succulent season when she writes: “Tell me, what else should I have done? Doesn’t everything die at last, and too soon? “

‘For everything, there is a season’

As the year progresses, try to align your physical and mental activity with the season you are in. Communicate with the change in nature, accept its reminders. Celebrate the holidays, assimilate their meanings, enjoy the spoils of whatever time of year you find yourself.

«Live in each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit and resign yourself to the influence of the earth, “wrote Henry David Thoreau in” Walden, “his practical meditation on seasonal life.

In the fall, welcome an inward approach as the days grow colder and darker. In the winter, immerse yourself inside and make yourself comfortable there. In the spring, come out of the cocoon because we have endured the darkness and need to let in the light.

And in the summer, go out, communicate with nature, embody freedom and pursue happiness like a puppy after its own tail. And then get on the grass and stay there for as long as you can. Live your one and only wild and precious life.

Editor’s note: David G. Allan is the editorial director of CNN Travel, Style, Science and Wellness. This essay is part of a column called The Wisdom Project, which you can subscribe to here.