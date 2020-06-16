The Valencian study, Chibig, founded in 2016, brings us his latest work: Summer in Mara. After posting Tiny Planet and Ankora on mobile devices with your next title, Deiland, made the leap to Playstation 4 and PC. In the latter, which I completed a couple of months ago, we controlled Arc, the only inhabitant of a small planet that we take care of in exchange for its resources. An entertaining title, with a good story, but with some problems and mechanics that do not end up fitting. Summer in Mara It is a similar proposal, changing the small planet for the archipelago of islands located in the Mara Sea, so now is the time to see if Chibig You have learned from your mistakes. We must remember that the title that concerns us today was born after raising almost € 430,000 in two crowdfunding campaigns, the first in Kickstarter and the second in Indiegogo.

Koa, an orphan rescued in the midst of shipwreck

The story of Summer in Mara begins when the ship where our protagonist travels, Koa, wrecks. In a cinematic, with a lovely animation Worthy of any Disney movie, we see how a strange being, with blue skin, rescues her when she is still just a baby. After a few years, we see how both the girl and the mysterious being, who she refers to affectionately as Yay, live in a small island in the sea of Mara. Thus, these two characters have ended up becoming a grandmother and adoptive granddaughter. Yaya is in charge of transmitting all your values ​​and knowledge to a Koa almost adolescent, who is already able to fend for herself. Teachings that, due to a series of circumstances, we have to start using sooner rather than later.

After a series of events, we can go to Qüalis, a city on a neighboring island that acts as core game. In it we meet many characters, its inhabitants, who are the ones who make the story advance through missions. It is these varied locals, the relationships between them and their development, one of the best aspects of the title. Each with their personality and charisma, as well as a long list of tasks that we will talk about later. These missions and, after all, the development of the plot connects some characters with others, some get along well, others badly, but the vast majority of them know each other. A simple story, but very well constructed, whose plot is the greatest incentive to keep moving forward.

A very agile protagonist, in a world of peace and tranquility

It is, instead, in the playable section in which, on the one hand, Chibig he has learned from the mistakes he had Deiland, although they are not completely corrected in Summer in Mara. First, it should be clarified that the genre of the title is a mix between adventures and resource management, based on a farm simulator. We can grow, cut, fish, mine and care for our animals. As we say, there are some features that work better than others. For his part, the feeling of adventure and exploration is good; visiting the different islands in search of resources, treasures or commissions, is one of the most entertaining parts of the title. Koa’s mobility is very agile, perhaps excessive, and its disproportionate jumps, but it never hurts to shorten the odd path. Although there are areas, especially in the city of Qüalis, where we find Invisible walls, that make us make a detour of more.

On the other hand, the management of resources and the own resolution of the missions, is where the title hobbles the most, but we go in parts. The first of these functions is the one that still does not fit, although it has been improved what we could see in Deiland. While in this title the crops grew taking the real time, this time the time reference for their growth is ingame days. Something positive, if it weren’t for the passing of days with no penalty. We are not subject to any calendar, as usually happens in games of the style, so if we need to spend 10 days in a row to grow some pumpkins, we can sleep that time in a row without any problem, since we do not miss any event or change of station. Something that has its positive aspects, such as not being burdened by a schedule to meet, but, on the other, makes taking care of our crops less valuable. Despite this, it is a study decision that, although I do not share, it does not necessarily have to be negative.

On the other hand, the missions themselves are somewhat tedious, due to how repetitive they end up being. When we can move between the Home Island and Qüalis, our routine is based on talking to the citizens to obtain the missions and come to our house to collect the resources and return them. Except for a specific mission, that asks us for something special, this is our dynamic from now on. Obtaining resources, cooking recipes or crafting some elements are the tasks that we have to carry out on our island., the vast majority of times, to meet the needs of a neighbor. Later, our map opens and we can go to other islands, usually small, but very charming. It should be noted that as we unlock more, these are bigger and more interesting.

Technically the title is remarkable. While some animations could be polished more, like when Koa runs, the rest of the visual section is very beautiful. It is necessary to distinguish between the art of the game itself and that of the cinematics and conversations. The latter make use of some drawings and a beautiful animation, that more than a series of the style would like to have. The world, for its part, also follows this line, although a step below, with 3D designs and a very striking and appropriate color palette to represent those drawings already mentioned. The sound section It is more of the same. We are facing a great job, especially in its soundtrack, which accompanies and contextualizes us, giving strength to the feelings that each character wants to convey.

Summer in Mara – A beautiful trip, with lots of light, but some shade

Thus, it can be concluded that Summer in Mara is a great story, with a good development of characters, both main and secondary, but that does not stop working in the development of its missions and in the resource management section.. Despite this, there is a clear evolution from his previous work, something that only accentuates the studio’s potential and makes it clear that it will continue to improve in its next title. About 20 hours long, which at some point can be made repetitive, but overall, everything fits at its price of € 21.99.

We have analyzed Summer in Mara thanks to a digital code provided by Chibig. Version analyzed 1.0

A great story, with some but

Due to the gameplay it has, you have to take Summer in Mara for what it is, a narrative adventure, with elements of resource management. A summer vacation that we have to play calmly, without stress, so that the repetition of its missions does not hurt the interesting plot that it offers us.

PROS

His art, especially in the cartoon scenes

The development of the characters and their personality

Exploring the different islands when the map « opens »

CONS

Resource management, like crops, doesn’t quite fit together

Some missions that are somewhat repetitive

The existence of invisible walls in areas that should not have

