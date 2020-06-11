Recommendations for the use of masks in the summer 1:28

. – Is hot. You are sweaty. And if you are still aware of the coronavirus, then you are wearing a protective mask.

No, the thick summer humidity does not make it easy.

You may feel the urge to forgo face masks until fall. But don’t do it, said Anne Rimoin, professor of epidemiology at UCLA and director of that university’s Center for Global and Immigrant Health.

“It is important to use a mask and maintain social distance,” said the expert, referring to a study published earlier this month that found that these two strategies are the most effective ways to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus. “All these layers are protective measures,” he insisted.

It’s especially important to continue complying with both measures right now: At least 19 states have seen sudden increases in coronavirus cases in the past few weeks.

So if you’re having trouble breathing with your mask or the beads of sweat running down your cheeks make it uncomfortable, read on. You can survive the summer heat and also prevent the spread of coronaviruses.

Why does wearing a mask increase heat?

If you’re feeling suffocated by your mask, it’s probably because you’re trapping heat inside, explained Dr. Richard Wenzel, a professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

“A key issue is that when we breathe, we cool down, so wearing a mask that heats up quickly can lead to extremely high temperatures of extreme heat, especially if there is humidity,” Wenzel said.

In other words, if you can’t breathe easily through your mask and it’s wearing it outdoors, you could overheat.

If you feel like you’re having a hard time breathing, take off your mask — of course, make sure you can be at least 2 meters away from others — then sit in the shade and drink some water, Wenzel suggested.

Now, if you feel dizzy or your heart is racing, you should remove the mask, get out of the heat and seek medical attention, added the doctor, as these could be signs of heat exhaustion.

Wenzel also gave a tip to the thousands of protesting Americans: Keep wearing the masks while you’re in the crowd, hydrate yourself frequently, and take a break from the heat when you can. It is helpful to put a cool, wet towel on your face and neck periodically, he added.

Avoid extreme heat if possible

If you can wait for the temperatures not to be too high to go out, you should, Rimoin said.

“In case you need to go outside, you may want to avoid doing it when it is very hot,” he added.

In extreme hot and humid conditions, it may be more difficult to breathe through the mask. Rimoin suggests that if you should definitely go out, opt for it to be first thing in the morning or into the night before the strong heat is widespread. If you can wait, choose to go out on a cooler day.

Choose a breathable material for your mask

Part of your breathing problems could be due to the mask material.

“How well you can breathe through a material is as important as how effective it is in stopping the spread of the disease,” Rimoin said.

Many prefer cotton masks for their “breathability” and comfort, he explained. Masks with cotton outer layers and flannel inner layers also work.

The ideal fabric mask should fit “snug but snug” against your face, and you should be able to wash and dry it without damaging its shape, he added.

Make sure your mask is on

If you have trouble breathing through the mask, check that you are wearing it correctly before giving up entirely.

The mask should cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly on the sides of the face, but not tight inside so that breathing is not obstructed, Rimoin said.

Also, if you need to remove your mask, do it only when you are at least 2 meters away from the others, he insisted.

Take a spare mask in case you sweat

A wet mask can stick to your face and hinder breathing in a different way. If you sweat through the mask, have a spare.

Wenzel suggested having a spare mask that you keep in a plastic bag. Thus, there is a greater chance that it will remain relatively clean that way.

Wear a mask when necessary

The risk of coronavirus spread is generally lower outdoors, where the wind can blow the virus away, and where you (hopefully) manage to keep the recommended distance.

Pools and beaches are also generally safe as water is not believed to harbor the virus. Just keep your distance from others in and out of the water, as the breath drops can still travel when you’re outside.

It’s not practical to wear a mask in the water, but you should wear it when you go out, especially if you can’t get the necessary distance from others, Rimoin said.

As if the heat wasn’t enough, breathing problems can also keep you from breathing well. If you have asthma, chronic lung disease, or another respiratory condition, consider how your breathing capacity changes in the heat, Wenzel said. If it gets worse, stay away from heat as much as possible.