By: José Celorio (@iamjosecelorio)

The cancellation of E3 Due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was a great disappointment for gamers, in addition to the fact that previously, various companies and personalities in the industry had communicated that they would not attend the fair. However, Geoff Keighley He did not want the summer to go unnoticed and announced the realization of a virtual event during the months of May to August, with press conferences, important announcements and free trial periods for certain products.

The bet of Keighley It is not a novelty, since months ago he had announced that he would not go to the E3, making it clear that he would not sit idly by. In recent years, The Game Awards, gala organized by this character has gained great relevance and has not only served to reward the best titles of each year, but has also been used as a driver to show off new video games and consoles in style.

The start flag of the Summer Game Fest kicked off yesterday where Microsoft through a broadcast of Inside Xbox, presented multiple games from external developers, including: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Bright Memory: Infinite, Scarlet NexusScorn Second Extinction, The Medium and Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which will cease to be a temporary exclusive on the consoles of PlayStation.

The subsidiary led by Phil Spencer made its bet very clear, focused on the functionality of Smart Delivery and to continue equipping Game pass of big releases. We will have to wait until next July to know the first party developments that are in charge of Xbox Game StudiosHowever, the US company announced that each month until the launch of its new platform, it will present news, so additional information should also be released in June.

In the framework of the summer event and with the purpose of generating hype, on May 12 a new game (possibly multiplatform) will be presented and this may serve as an indicator to know if it is really an outstanding production or only an advertising campaign for attract public attention to the multi-cited festival.

For June 11, the EA Play, which will also be part of the Summer Game Fest. In parallel, it is expected that in the next few weeks new participants will be announced, since although Geoff Keighley He has been questioned for not maintaining a partial position in the industry, he is an expert in establishing commercial alliances with multiple companies, offering a win-win relationship for all parties involved.

Similarly, it is not ruled out that PlayStation also join this promotional program to show the design of PS5 and the video games that will accompany it in its launch, since the relationship of the Lord Keighley and Sony It has always been very close. Various rumors suggest that this could occur in the first days of June, but so far, speculation about the upcoming console of the Japanese giant, have not been successful.

Gamers around the world, we can have the peace of mind that there will be various conferences for companies to present us with multiple innovations focused on the new generation and of course on Nintendo Switch, which in addition to its exclusive franchises, will surely receive titles that were successful on other platforms and that for the first time will make their arrival at the hybrid console.

Although the organizers of the E3, they announced a totally renewed and innovative edition for 2021, it will be interesting to see how the Summer Game Fest, being able to only be an improvisation in the face of a health contingency or that will set a standard in the coming years not only in digital format but also migrate to a traditional model. Support from Iam8Bit toward Geoff Keighley It has been a great success since this company had been participating in the logistics of the Electronic Entertainment Expo.

*** In addition to my weekly participation in Atomix, I invite you to tune in every Wednesday at 9:00 p.m., a new episode of JC Gaming on Instagram Live (@iamjosecelorio), to talk about anecdotes from the gamer community, industry news, and of course show some games ***

