Today, Geoff Keighley has announced the Summer Game Fest, a digital event dedicated to all fans of the video game industry. Unlike the previous Game Fest, which only provided demos via Steam, the summer version aims to be a great celebration.

Although many details remain a secret, Keighley has made it clear that Summer Game Fest is not just one more event, but an entire season full of announcements, special presentations, globally playable demos and much more. This celebration will start in May, and will end in August with the Opening Night Live.

At some point in these four months, Keighley plans to make a great presentation, which is being developed in conjunction with iam8bit., who were previously organized at E3 2020.

“Introducing @summergamefest, a new season of news, game events, and playable content from across the video game industry. May – August 2020, and a developer showcase with @ iam8bit too. See you soon! http://summergamefest.com ”

Introducing @summergamefest, a new season of news, in-game events, and playable content from the entire video game industry. May – August 2020, and a developer showcase with @ iam8bit too. See you soon! https://t.co/Hp7WuLrjXk pic.twitter.com/DashSP4Q5I – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 1, 2020

Some of the companies that have confirmed their participation in the Summer Game Fest are 2K Games, Activision, Bandai Namco, Blizzard, Bungie, CD Projekt Red, EA, PlayStation, Private Division, Riot Games, Square Enix, Steam, Warner Bros. and Xbox, with more companies to be confirmed in the future.

Those companies will organize their own digital events under the Summer Game Fest brand., and will be broadcast on Facebook, Mixer, Twitch, Twitter, YouTube and on their own channels.

Summer Game Fest organizers said Steam, Xbox and other unspecified platforms will offer “limited-time, playable demos and select content testing of the game” as part of the program. That includes the Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition, organized by Valve and Keighley, who will take place from June 9 to 14, the same week that E3 2020 was previously scheduled.

It is still unknown when Summer Game Fest will start.But Geoff Keighley is sure to reveal this information in the coming days. On similar issues, media like GamesRadar + and GameSpot also plan to hold a big event as a substitute for E3 2020.

Via: Summer Game Fest

.