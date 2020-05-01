A massive event from May to August, with companies like PlayStation, Xbox, 2K, Activision, CD Projekt Red and Warner Bros.

E3 2020 may have been canceled, but the coming months promise to offer more news than ever to gamers. In addition to the presentation of the Series X games, or events such as the one prepared by IGN with the main companies in the sector, the well-known journalistGeoff Keighleyhas just announced a massive event spanning May through August: theSummer Game Fest.

And no, the old thing is not a typo.From May to August, including both. The head of The Game Awards, and former member of E3, has announced the Summer Game Fest as “a new season ofnews, in-game events and playable contentby the entire video game industry, from May to August 2020. “In this way, not only will there be news and announcements, but alsodemos and playable proofs of some titles will be offeredso that the players know first-hand what awaits us for the rest of the year.

“Interaction is the true core of all this.I don’t see it as a simple collection of digital events“Keighley told The Washington Post about the promise of offering demos and content. But the most impressive thing is nothing butthe huge list of companies that have already confirmed their participation:2K, Activision, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Blizzard, Bungie, CD Projekt Red, Digital Extremes, Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Private Division, Riot Games, Sony, Square Enix and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

It is possible that some more will be added in the coming dates, but this list is the most promising already at the beginning. Especially with those responsible for Xbox and PlayStation in between, or with Warner Bros., in case that Batman game so long awaited by people finally showed up.Summer Game Fest CalendarIt will be published shortly on its website, with the dates of each presentation or event as announced. As if that were not enough, this week the Games for Play for All was announced for June, which will also have important companies.

