The COVID-19 It has ruined many of the most anticipated video game events, including E3 2020. Companies have found numerous solutions to show the public their new projects, such is the case of Nintendo or Microsoft with Xbox Series X, its brand new next generation console. Geoff Keighley, responsible for the Game Awards, the so-called video game Oscars will be in charge of the Summer Game Fest, an event that will take place from May to August, in which there will be no shortage of surprises.

Summer Game Fest It will host various presentations with important companies such as Microsoft, Steam, CD Projekt RED, Electronic Arts among many others. A few hours after kicking off the first date, the event has confirmed several of the dates that we must write down in the calendar to be aware of the new video games that are to come and get to know the platforms that will be available in late 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt RED

Summer Game Fest 2020 Calendar

May

Inside Xbox (May 7 – 5:00 PM PST): Presentation of numerous games that we will see on Xbox Series X, the new Microsoft consoleBig surprise announcement (May 12 – 6:00 PM PST): First big announcement for the Summer Game Fest, presented by Geoff Keighley himself.

June

Steam Game Festival Summer Edition (June 9-14): The Valve platform will have an event in which we can try all kinds of titles not yet available. Cyberpunk 2077 – Night City Wire (June 11): The most anticipated game of 2020 will also have its own event during the Summer Game Fest and in which all kinds of surprises are expected. EA Play Live 2020 (June 12 at 1:00 AM PT): The presentation of the novelties of EA could not miss the appointment. FIFA 21, details about the new Star Wars game among other games would not miss the appointment.

July

TennoCon 2020 (July 11): Warframe players are in luck, being able to enjoy a complete event in which to delve into the new content that will arrive in the video game.

August

Gamescom 2020: Opening Night Live (August 24 at 8:00 PM PST): The largest European video game fair will also have its space at the Summer Game Fest, with dozens of announcements for all users.

They will not be the only dates that we will find during the Summer Game Fest. Geoff Keighley has announced that during the next days the number of events and announcements will be expanded. There are many companies that have confirmed their attendance, including Bungie (responsible for Destiny), Activision and their awaited new Call of Duty, as well as Blizzard among many other studies.