By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

05/22/2020 3:28 pm

The Summer Game Fest, the big summer event for the video game industry, has added two presentations to its calendar, both focused on independent game developers and publishers. The first will take place on June 22, and the second on July 20, and they will have the participation of companies like Annapurna Interactive, Team17, Finji and thatgamecompany.

The presentation on June 22 will begin at 10:00 am (Mexico City time). Both events are the result of the relationship between Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, and the Day of the Devs organized by Double Fine and iam8bit. This is what Keighley said about it:

“Independent game developers and publishers are a vital part of our industry and Summer Game Fest. I am excited to team up with Day of the Devs for these exhibition events that will be packed with gameplay and updates from leading and independent publishers. ”

Below is a list of the companies that have confirmed their participation so far:

-Akupara Games

-Annapurna Interactive

-The Behemoth

-Finji

-Kowloon Nights

-Longhand Electric

-MWM Interactive

-Panic

-Sabotage Studio

-Skybound Games

-Team17

-thatgamecompany

-Tribute Games

-ustwo games

Fortunately, this list is not the final, more companies will be added as time goes by. But that’s not all, since if you have an independent studio, you can send your request here, and be part of Day of the Devs and this select group of developers

The event on June 22 will take place at 10:00 am (Mexico City time)On the other hand, it is unknown what time the presentation will begin on July 20.

Via: Gematsu

“The new consoles will not be as revolutionary as the Switch”, PlatinumGames

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

.