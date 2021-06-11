Summer Game Fest 2021 surprises with trailers for Elden Ring, Lost Ark and more

Yesterday the conference of the Summer Game Fest 2021 took place, an E3 2021 event presented by the organization of The Game Awards, in which trailers, new details and dates of some of the most anticipated and least promoted titles since the last fair were brought forward , finally revealing the first gameplay of Elden Ring and Lost Ark, surprising us with Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, officially confirming the already advanced Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and some other surprises.

Elden ring

Known for the first time two years ago, and with just a few seconds of cinematics revealed, without a doubt the great protagonist of the Summer Game Fest 2021 was the new trailer and gameplay of Elden Ring, the next Souls-like developed by From Software, Hidetaka Miyazaki and George RR Martin.

Elden Ring is the creation of a completely new world, with strong influences from the Demon’s Souls and Bloodborne trilogy, but with original settings, characters, enemies and plot. And it is that as its developers have indicated, it is from the biggest game in the company.

As usual in the series, we can customize our style of play with different skills, weapons, magical powers and equipment. Although this trailer surprised us with some new features and mechanics, such as horse combat, the ability to summon spectral allies, or a signature Souls-like combat punctuated by a noticeably more frenetic pace and some hints of stealth.

On the other hand, in the absence of knowing the true scale of this gloomy open world, it has also been confirmed that Elden Ring will offer us large landscapes and dungeons, and a map «seamlessly connected«.

But that is not all. And it is that completely breaking with this long silence, we have also been able to know its launch date, with an intergenerational arrival for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC that will take place next January 21, 2022.

Lost ark

Released exclusively within South Korea at the end of 2018, and with the only expansion to a limited test version for Russia during the past year, finally this ARPG with strong influences from the Diablo saga will see its international launch in the West thanks to Amazon Game Studios and Smilegate RPG.

Although all the details about this title were already known, the companies have not hesitated to present us a strong trailer in which they show us some advances of their scenarios, characters, combat style and unique abilities, and their impressive artistic design.

So with a release date set for this fall, we can now register to participate in the pre-launch betas through the game’s official website.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

Another of the great surprises of this Summer Game Fest 2021 was the appearance of Hideo Kojima, and the preview of a small video of Death Stranding in which some unpublished scenes of the extended version of his latest title. On the other hand, the small nod to the Metal Gear saga (currently owned by Konami) stands out, showing Sam hidden inside a cardboard box.

Unfortunately, no release date has been revealed yet, with the only confirmation that Death Stranding Director’s Cut will arrive. “Coming soon” and exclusively for PS5.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

As it was leaked, yesterday we could see the new individual spin-off of the Borderlands saga developed by Gearbox and 2K Games. However, to everyone’s surprise, this time it will not be a simple change of characters within the usual shooter, as we have seen in the rest of the parallel installments, but its developers promise us a completely new game with its own mechanics, far from what we are used to in Borderlands.

And is that maintaining the characteristic visual cell shading style, this trailer shows us the jump from a futuristic post-apocalyptic world through a scenario that will mix classic fantasy elements like dragons, with the huge assortment of firearms to which we are already accustomed. In the same way, a strong narrative loaded with humor will predominate, with a much crazier touch by taking Tiny Tina as the main protagonist.

As stated in its current synopsis, we can create our own “multi-class hero with which to loot, shoot, swords and cast spells, blasting your way through bizarre enemies and loot-filled dungeons to stop the tyrannical Dragon Lord.” Unfortunately, this adventure will have to wait a while, only having anticipated a launch framework within the next year 2022.

Other announcements of the Summer Game Fest 2021

With a total of four hours of content that we can watch again on Twitch or YouTube, the rest of the announcements of the Summer Game Fest 2021 focused on the presentation of some games of independent development, some special collaboration such as the presence of Giancarlo Esposito for the promotion of Far Cry 6, concerts by Weezer or the orchestral interpretation of Sonic The Hedgehog, or the announcement of some additional content for existing games, with the collaborations of Full throttle and Rocket League, Stranger Things and Smite, Gen: Lock and Paladins, or the even crazier arrival of skins to Fall Guys, which will include Nier Automata’s Bomberman or 2B suits.