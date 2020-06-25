Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Summer is just beginning and has many surprises. Thanks to many events that are taking place in the middle of the year, we have been able to see news of some games, as well as upcoming projects. Well, one more surprise today was revealed with the announcement of a new free DLC coming to Overcooked! two.

During yet another broadcast of IGN’s Summer of Gaming event, the DLC was officially unveiled Sun’s Out Buns Out, which will come to consoles and PCs for free and that will include a good amount of new content very appropriate for this time of year, characterized by party, heat, and fun, which will join the chaos in the kitchen that characterizes the series.

In case you missed it: The Carnival of Chaos DLC debuted a few months ago at no additional cost.

Sun’s Out Buns Out will offer more gameplay challenges and mechanics

The developer Ghost Town shared through a video that Sun’s Out Buns Out It will bring with it 5 new free levels, 2 new canine chefs, and dishes never seen before in the game and according to the summer, in the video you can see that users can prepare hot dogs with different sauces, which they can get from the dispenser that debuted in Carnival of chaos, apart from playing in levels with floating platforms, with pyrotechnics and confetti.

In addition, at the Summer of Gaming event, presenters had the opportunity to share an extensive gameplay section, with which you can see some of the news that will be included in the DLC.

The DLC Sun’s Out Buns Out It will arrive first on Steam, next July 5 and then on consoles, although the release date was not specified.

We do not tell you more and we better leave you with the announcement and gameplay videos.

How do you receive this news? Are you looking forward to the arrival of this DLC? Tell us in the comments.

Overcooked! 2 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can find more news related to him if you check his file.



