With the summer heat roaring at the top of their lungs, many users will seek the way to protect iPhone and AirPods on vacation. Vica has prepared new cases for iPhone and AirPods with very bright colors and an outstanding feature: they are ecological. A quality that separates these covers that surprise with their touch, flexibility and summer colors.

Vivid colors and flexible material to protect your iPhone and AirPods

Vica cases for iPhone and AirPods surprise at a glance. Its new range of colors bring the black, red, yellow, green and turquoise green. All of them in a “frond” variant that adds some silhouettes of leaves that cover almost the entire back.

In our case, we have tested the covers of this variety in the colors turquoise green and yellow. If yours is change cover at different times of the year, with these colors you will succeed.

The case protects the bottom of the iPhone, surrounding the speaker, microphone and Lightning port.

They are quite alive and transmit a certain joy to a summer that many of us were looking forward to after the last months. As soon as you hold one of these covers in your hand, you realize that it has a different touch. It looks like rubber, although different.

What you do not expect is that it is so flexible. The opacity of color and touch reinforce a feeling of hardness that disappears as soon as you press the case without the iPhone. Is flexibility It is necessary to be able to insert the terminal easily, since, unlike some protections, Vica has made them to protect it from the four sides on the whole.

Exotic material for total protection

Vica has always surprised us with materials that were out of the ordinary. In the past, we have known this brand for its pìzzarra and wood iPhone cases, as well as varieties and personalizations of these materials.

On this occasion, the brand located in Cuenca surprises us with an ecological material. As they tell us, part of this material comes from wheat straw. Something that we certainly have never seen in an accessory.

The cases we have tested are for iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone X / XS. The latter has a hole for the rear camera system that is not perfectly centered. As we know, between the iPhone X and iPhone XS there is a slight shift in this system that forces to have a greater clearance to be compatible with both models.

One of the aspects that I always look at are the buttons. Sometimes we find covers that make it more difficult and uncomfortable to squeeze them. Something that Vica has solved with a couple of slits across each. This makes it easier to tighten while protecting them.

As we said before, these cases protect the four sides of the iPhone. Including the bottom, which incorporates holes for the speaker, microphone and Lightning port.

A matching AirPods case for iPhone

In addition to these iPhone cases, we have tried the ones that this brand has prepared for AirPods. There are models for regular AirPods as well as AirPods Pro.

They consist of two separate pieces. One for the case itself and one for the lid. The case has a slit to fully open the lid.

The AirPods case has a hole for show LED which has the wireless charging case on the outside. So we can know at a glance the status of your cargo.

We also have a carabiner and a ring. With them we can carry the AirPods hanging wherever we want. Surely inside a suitcase, backpack or bag, to facilitate finding them quickly.

Vica has created here a range of accessories with innovative ecological materials and bright colors that fit in the summer. And she rounds out her proposal on the iPhone with a flexible case, comfortable buttons and that protects all four sides. The price of 19 euros for the iPhone case (23 euros if we choose the variety with leaves) and 15 euros in the case for AirPods makes them, in addition, quite accessible.

More information | Vica Designs website.

This product has been assigned for testing by the brand. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises.